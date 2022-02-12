headset

Posts: 5 019 Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY « on: February 12, 2022, 06:41:50 AM »





Wednesday it is then Vlad





Thanks for the tip-off - I will tell the lads' headset ITK once again





Jokes aside let's hope the is no war.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10503627/Foreign-Office-tells-Britons-Ukraine-commercial-means





Jesus christ I hope he is not reading COB i only told him yesterday to put up or shut up.Wednesday it is then VladThanks for the tip-off - I will tell the lads' headset ITK once againJokes aside let's hope the is no war.

Winston

Re: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY « Reply #2 on: February 13, 2022, 01:38:06 PM »



I see Starmer; the pound land Blair has been talking up his own war credentials This stand off could last for monthsI see Starmer; the pound land Blair has been talking up his own war credentials

Winston

Re: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY « Reply #5 on: February 13, 2022, 03:01:46 PM »



I dont think anything will happen. My guess is this lasts for months and Putin puts pressure on the west via gas and trade



America look like they are desperate for conflict under JoeI dont think anything will happen. My guess is this lasts for months and Putin puts pressure on the west via gas and trade

Itchy_ring

Re: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY « Reply #6 on: February 13, 2022, 04:17:22 PM » 100,000 troops sounds a lot but Ukraine is huge, 3 times size of Britain and 43m population with lots of weapons Russia would soon start to see the bodies pile up and it wouldnt be popular