February 15, 2022, 10:24:44 AM
Author Topic: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY  (Read 388 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 019


View Profile
« on: February 12, 2022, 06:41:50 AM »
Jesus christ I hope he is not reading COB i only told him yesterday to put up or shut up.


Wednesday it is then Vlad :like:


Thanks for the tip-off - I will tell the lads' headset ITK once again monkey


Jokes aside let's hope the is no war.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10503627/Foreign-Office-tells-Britons-Ukraine-commercial-means
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 350


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 13, 2022, 01:51:17 AM »
I was going to enquire about half day closing, but I don't think anyone under 50 would have a clue!
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 810


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 13, 2022, 01:38:06 PM »
This stand off could last for months

I see Starmer; the pound land Blair has been talking up his own war credentials  :pd:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 340


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 13, 2022, 02:02:43 PM »
Well Sleepy Joe says its going to happen. Unfortunately Sleepy Joe doesnt know whether hes on his arse or his head.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 860


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: February 13, 2022, 02:42:50 PM »
Russia would be making a huge mistake. The Ukrainians will fight for their very existence as Russia did in WWII
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 810


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 13, 2022, 03:01:46 PM »
America look like they are desperate for conflict under Joe 

I dont think anything will happen. My guess is this lasts for months and Putin puts pressure on the west via gas and trade

Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 669


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 13, 2022, 04:17:22 PM »
100,000 troops sounds a lot but Ukraine is huge, 3 times size of Britain and 43m population with lots of weapons Russia would soon start to see the bodies pile up and it wouldnt be popular
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 350


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: February 13, 2022, 04:30:46 PM »
Quote from: Winston on February 13, 2022, 03:01:46 PM
America look like they are desperate for conflict under Joe 

I dont think anything will happen. My guess is this lasts for months and Putin puts pressure on the west via gas and trade



And the West responds by threatening their hidden stolen billions!
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 810


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: February 13, 2022, 04:32:59 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on February 13, 2022, 04:30:46 PM
Quote from: Winston on February 13, 2022, 03:01:46 PM
America look like they are desperate for conflict under Joe 

I dont think anything will happen. My guess is this lasts for months and Putin puts pressure on the west via gas and trade



And the West responds by threatening their hidden stolen billions!

Sounds like theyre not hidden  mcl
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 019


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:06:35 AM »
Well, he is certainly rounding the troops up.

So unless it is some costly 'pr' or training exercise - you would have to say he means business from reports.


Lets hope he is just posturing the mad bastard he is.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17640373/vladimir-putin-russia-sanctions-ukraine-chaos/
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 019


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:14:19 AM »
Its still in the melting pot - my guess is it wont come to war but you just never know...



When 2 tribes go to war...Remember that classic tune monkey


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10510775/Tories-say-West-threaten-block-Moscows-banks.html
Logged
