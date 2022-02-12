Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 15, 2022, 10:24:44 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY (Read 388 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 019
Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY
«
on:
February 12, 2022, 06:41:50 AM »
Jesus christ I hope he is not reading COB i only told him yesterday to put up or shut up.
Wednesday it is then Vlad
Thanks for the tip-off - I will tell the lads' headset ITK once again
Jokes aside let's hope the is no war.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10503627/Foreign-Office-tells-Britons-Ukraine-commercial-means
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 350
Re: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY
«
Reply #1 on:
February 13, 2022, 01:51:17 AM »
I was going to enquire about half day closing, but I don't think anyone under 50 would have a clue!
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 810
Re: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY
«
Reply #2 on:
February 13, 2022, 01:38:06 PM »
This stand off could last for months
I see Starmer; the pound land Blair has been talking up his own war credentials
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 340
Re: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY
«
Reply #3 on:
February 13, 2022, 02:02:43 PM »
Well Sleepy Joe says its going to happen. Unfortunately Sleepy Joe doesnt know whether hes on his arse or his head.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 860
Re: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY
«
Reply #4 on:
February 13, 2022, 02:42:50 PM »
Russia would be making a huge mistake. The Ukrainians will fight for their very existence as Russia did in WWII
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
Offline
Posts: 810
Re: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY
«
Reply #5 on:
February 13, 2022, 03:01:46 PM »
America look like they are desperate for conflict under Joe
I dont think anything will happen. My guess is this lasts for months and Putin puts pressure on the west via gas and trade
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 669
Re: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY
«
Reply #6 on:
February 13, 2022, 04:17:22 PM »
100,000 troops sounds a lot but Ukraine is huge, 3 times size of Britain and 43m population with lots of weapons Russia would soon start to see the bodies pile up and it wouldnt be popular
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 350
Re: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY
«
Reply #7 on:
February 13, 2022, 04:30:46 PM »
Quote from: Winston on February 13, 2022, 03:01:46 PM
America look like they are desperate for conflict under Joe
I dont think anything will happen. My guess is this lasts for months and Putin puts pressure on the west via gas and trade
And the West responds by threatening their hidden stolen billions!
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 810
Re: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY
«
Reply #8 on:
February 13, 2022, 04:32:59 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on February 13, 2022, 04:30:46 PM
Quote from: Winston on February 13, 2022, 03:01:46 PM
America look like they are desperate for conflict under Joe
I dont think anything will happen. My guess is this lasts for months and Putin puts pressure on the west via gas and trade
And the West responds by threatening their hidden stolen billions!
Sounds like theyre not hidden
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 019
Re: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:06:35 AM »
Well, he is certainly rounding the troops up.
So unless it is some costly 'pr' or training exercise - you would have to say he means business from reports.
Lets hope he is just posturing the mad bastard he is.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17640373/vladimir-putin-russia-sanctions-ukraine-chaos/
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 019
Re: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:14:19 AM »
Its still in the melting pot - my guess is it wont come to war but you just never know...
When 2 tribes go to war...Remember that classic tune
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10510775/Tories-say-West-threaten-block-Moscows-banks.html
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...