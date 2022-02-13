Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 13, 2022, 04:41:08 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY  (Read 259 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 982


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:41:50 AM »
Jesus christ I hope he is not reading COB i only told him yesterday to put up or shut up.


Wednesday it is then Vlad :like:


Thanks for the tip-off - I will tell the lads' headset ITK once again monkey


Jokes aside let's hope the is no war.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10503627/Foreign-Office-tells-Britons-Ukraine-commercial-means
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 349


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:51:17 AM »
I was going to enquire about half day closing, but I don't think anyone under 50 would have a clue!
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 803


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:38:06 PM »
This stand off could last for months

I see Starmer; the pound land Blair has been talking up his own war credentials  :pd:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 340


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:02:43 PM »
Well Sleepy Joe says its going to happen. Unfortunately Sleepy Joe doesnt know whether hes on his arse or his head.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 854


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:42:50 PM »
Russia would be making a huge mistake. The Ukrainians will fight for their very existence as Russia did in WWII
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 803


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:01:46 PM »
America look like they are desperate for conflict under Joe 

I dont think anything will happen. My guess is this lasts for months and Putin puts pressure on the west via gas and trade

Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 661


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:17:22 PM »
100,000 troops sounds a lot but Ukraine is huge, 3 times size of Britain and 43m population with lots of weapons Russia would soon start to see the bodies pile up and it wouldnt be popular
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 349


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:30:46 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 03:01:46 PM
America look like they are desperate for conflict under Joe 

I dont think anything will happen. My guess is this lasts for months and Putin puts pressure on the west via gas and trade



And the West responds by threatening their hidden stolen billions!
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 803


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:32:59 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:30:46 PM
Quote from: Winston on Today at 03:01:46 PM
America look like they are desperate for conflict under Joe 

I dont think anything will happen. My guess is this lasts for months and Putin puts pressure on the west via gas and trade



And the West responds by threatening their hidden stolen billions!

Sounds like theyre not hidden  mcl
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 