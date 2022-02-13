Winston

Online



Posts: 803





Posts: 803

Re: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY « Reply #8 on: Today at 04:32:59 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:30:46 PM Quote from: Winston on Today at 03:01:46 PM



I dont think anything will happen. My guess is this lasts for months and Putin puts pressure on the west via gas and trade





America look like they are desperate for conflict under JoeI dont think anything will happen. My guess is this lasts for months and Putin puts pressure on the west via gas and trade

And the West responds by threatening their hidden stolen billions!

And the West responds by threatening their hidden stolen billions!

Sounds like theyre not hidden Sounds like theyre not hidden