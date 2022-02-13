Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 13, 2022, 02:21:52 PM
Author Topic: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY  (Read 186 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 06:41:50 AM »
Jesus christ I hope he is not reading COB i only told him yesterday to put up or shut up.


Wednesday it is then Vlad :like:


Thanks for the tip-off - I will tell the lads' headset ITK once again monkey


Jokes aside let's hope the is no war.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10503627/Foreign-Office-tells-Britons-Ukraine-commercial-means
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:51:17 AM »
I was going to enquire about half day closing, but I don't think anyone under 50 would have a clue!
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:38:06 PM »
This stand off could last for months

I see Starmer; the pound land Blair has been talking up his own war credentials  :pd:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:02:43 PM »
Well Sleepy Joe says its going to happen. Unfortunately Sleepy Joe doesnt know whether hes on his arse or his head.
