February 13, 2022, 02:21:46 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Author
Topic: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY (Read 185 times)
headset
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:41:50 AM »
Jesus christ I hope he is not reading COB i only told him yesterday to put up or shut up.
Wednesday it is then Vlad
Thanks for the tip-off - I will tell the lads' headset ITK once again
Jokes aside let's hope the is no war.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10503627/Foreign-Office-tells-Britons-Ukraine-commercial-means
Squarewheelbike
Re: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:51:17 AM »
I was going to enquire about half day closing, but I don't think anyone under 50 would have a clue!
Winston
Re: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:38:06 PM »
This stand off could last for months
I see Starmer; the pound land Blair has been talking up his own war credentials
Bill Buxton
Re: Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine on WEDNESDAY
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:02:43 PM »
Well Sleepy Joe says its going to happen. Unfortunately Sleepy Joe doesnt know whether hes on his arse or his head.
Loading...