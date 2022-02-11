Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 13, 2022, 08:53:02 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 781 times)
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 804


View Profile
« on: February 11, 2022, 11:31:34 PM »
Im assuming most have a ticket for this one  monkey

The Sun reckon that Derby are paying Wazza £90 k a week  The administrators have to explain how they intend to finance the manager and players reportedly earning as much as 27k per week until the end of the season.  Anyway enough of their problems

Anyway this is an absolute must win game if ever there was one

Im going for a 2 -0 win


Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 982


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:06:12 AM »
Agreed anything but a win for both sides will be deemed a disappointing result.


Should be a good game with a good maybe a noisy hostile type of atmosphere they - that said they are no mugs under Rooney I will give them that much credit.



I hope we fuck them upside down mind you after all the bollox said about Gibson the silly sheep shagging fuckers. 3-1 Boro for me. :mido:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 855


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:35:02 PM »
Reckon theres about 31k sold
Logged
Tory Cunt
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 499


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:46:15 PM »


1 v 0
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 804


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:48:06 PM »
 
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 893


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:00:54 PM »
Derby fans supping in town - and Yarm! Hope they enjoy it.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 855


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:09:10 PM »
Theres a few kicking about 🏃‍♂️👨‍🦽
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 997


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:15:43 PM »
perform owt like we did at QPR , we win comfy  2-0
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 893


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:19:19 PM »
Kicking off by the Fanzone apparently
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 661


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:28:56 PM »
Seen a few bits and pieces about it kick off, was bound to happen with all the hype
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 997


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:34:47 PM »
Dr Browns full of gobshites apparently , going to get lively nr subways ,
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 804


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:38:37 PM »
Thought it might get lively

UTB
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 855


View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:08:33 PM »
https://twitter.com/hegdeil/status/1492478978367660035?s=21
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 661


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:28:08 PM »
Balogun and Connolly up front, big call from Wilder!
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 488

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:56:50 PM »
Jones is some lad
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 004


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:56:55 PM »
3-1 HT  and comfortable.

Derby commentator reckons Crooks should have been off.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 855


View Profile WWW
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:58:00 PM »
Jones is like Messi only better !
Logged
Tory Cunt
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 488

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:02:33 PM »
Been a good signing Crooks, relatively prolific for a midfielder playing for the boro too.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 488

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:03:16 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 04:58:00 PM
Jones is like Messi only better !

If theyre talking about £10m+ for Spence then Jones should command similar.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 004


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:32:54 PM »
5 minutes on and I can see McGree is going to be a great player for us.
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 804


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:22:17 PM »
Not bad   :mido:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 855


View Profile WWW
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:26:07 PM »
I knows the game ref Connolly.


Amazon delivery guy rang me as the 4th goal went in. Hope he enjoyed the noise !
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 340


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:29:47 PM »
Well its now exciting times for Boro fans. Could have been seven.
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 499


View Profile WWW
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:44:39 PM »
https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/12540251/middlesbrough-4-1-derby

 :like:
Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 117



View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:03:14 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 03:28:08 PM
Balogun and Connolly up front, big call from Wilder!

Connelly was my 2nd MOM today being jones.
Thought he played well. Just what the game needed today. He never stopped running.  Just needs to be a little less greedy in front of goal and he'd have had 2 assists today
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 633



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:32:26 PM »
Connelly was excellent today, balugan was pretty decent too.

Jones is just an assist machine

They a played well, apart from that big dope between the sticks
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 463

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:36:53 PM »
. Mairead Philpott, can you hear me? Mick Philpott... your boys took a hell of a beating! Your boys took a hell of a beating!
Logged
I know where you live
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 855


View Profile WWW
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:07:04 PM »
Youre just a fat granny shagger !
Logged
Tory Cunt
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 499


View Profile WWW
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:52:58 PM »


 :like:
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 804


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:41:29 AM »
The attendance was 26,266 which is the second highest of the season

This calendar year; all 3 games have had over 20,000 which would be good to maintain
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 004


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:49:32 PM »
Bournemouth were really lucky to get a result at Blackpool.
We have a great opportunity for automatic, but that score made it a tad more difficult.

We are on the ascendancy no doubt about that.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 