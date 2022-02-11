Winston

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: February 11, 2022, 11:31:34 PM »



The Sun reckon that Derby are paying Wazza £90 k a week The administrators have to explain how they intend to finance the manager and players reportedly earning as much as 27k per week until the end of the season. Anyway enough of their problems



Anyway this is an absolute must win game if ever there was one



Im going for a 2 -0 win





Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:06:12 AM »





Should be a good game with a good maybe a noisy hostile type of atmosphere they - that said they are no mugs under Rooney I will give them that much credit.







I hope we fuck them upside down mind you after all the bollox said about Gibson the silly sheep shagging fuckers. 3-1 Boro for me. Agreed anything but a win for both sides will be deemed a disappointing result.Should be a good game with a good maybe a noisy hostile type of atmosphere they - that said they are no mugs under Rooney I will give them that much credit.I hope we fuck them upside down mind you after all the bollox said about Gibson the silly sheep shagging fuckers. 3-1 Boro for me. Logged

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:15:43 PM » perform owt like we did at QPR , we win comfy 2-0

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:34:47 PM » Dr Browns full of gobshites apparently , going to get lively nr subways ,

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:03:14 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 03:28:08 PM Balogun and Connolly up front, big call from Wilder!



Connelly was my 2nd MOM today being jones.

Thought he played well. Just what the game needed today. He never stopped running. Just needs to be a little less greedy in front of goal and he'd have had 2 assists today Connelly was my 2nd MOM today being jones.Thought he played well. Just what the game needed today. He never stopped running. Just needs to be a little less greedy in front of goal and he'd have had 2 assists today Logged

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:32:26 PM » Connelly was excellent today, balugan was pretty decent too.



Jones is just an assist machine



They a played well, apart from that big dope between the sticks Logged