Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 12, 2022, 08:32:08 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️ (Read 522 times)
Winston
Offline
Posts: 793
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:31:34 PM »
Im assuming most have a ticket for this one
The Sun reckon that Derby are paying Wazza £90 k a week
The administrators have to explain how they intend to finance the manager and players reportedly earning as much as 27k per week until the end of the season.
Anyway enough of their problems
Anyway this is an absolute must win game if ever there was one
Im going for a 2 -0 win
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 982
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:06:12 AM »
Agreed anything but a win for both sides will be deemed a disappointing result.
Should be a good game with a good maybe a noisy hostile type of atmosphere they - that said they are no mugs under Rooney I will give them that much credit.
I hope we fuck them upside down mind you after all the bollox said about Gibson the silly sheep shagging fuckers. 3-1 Boro for me.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 846
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:35:02 PM »
Reckon theres about 31k sold
Logged
Tory Cunt
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 498
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:46:15 PM »
1 v 0
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 793
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:48:06 PM »
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 893
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:00:54 PM »
Derby fans supping in town - and Yarm! Hope they enjoy it .
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 846
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:09:10 PM »
Theres a few kicking about 🏃♂️👨🦽
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 995
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:15:43 PM »
perform owt like we did at QPR , we win comfy 2-0
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 893
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:19:19 PM »
Kicking off by the Fanzone apparently
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 657
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:28:56 PM »
Seen a few bits and pieces about it kick off, was bound to happen with all the hype
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 995
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:34:47 PM »
Dr Browns full of gobshites apparently , going to get lively nr subways ,
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Winston
Offline
Posts: 793
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:38:37 PM »
Thought it might get lively
UTB
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 846
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:08:33 PM »
https://twitter.com/hegdeil/status/1492478978367660035?s=21
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 657
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:28:08 PM »
Balogun and Connolly up front, big call from Wilder!
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 488
Crabamity
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 04:56:50 PM »
Jones is some lad
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 001
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 04:56:55 PM »
3-1 HT and comfortable.
Derby commentator reckons Crooks should have been off.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 846
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 04:58:00 PM »
Jones is like Messi only better !
Logged
Tory Cunt
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 488
Crabamity
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 05:02:33 PM »
Been a good signing Crooks, relatively prolific for a midfielder playing for the boro too.
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 488
Crabamity
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 05:03:16 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 04:58:00 PM
Jones is like Messi only better !
If theyre talking about £10m+ for Spence then Jones should command similar.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 001
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 05:32:54 PM »
5 minutes on and I can see McGree is going to be a great player for us.
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 793
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 06:22:17 PM »
Not bad
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 846
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 06:26:07 PM »
I knows the game ref Connolly.
Amazon delivery guy rang me as the 4th goal went in. Hope he enjoyed the noise !
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 339
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 06:29:47 PM »
Well its now exciting times for Boro fans. Could have been seven.
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 498
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 06:44:39 PM »
https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/12540251/middlesbrough-4-1-derby
Logged
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 5 116
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 07:03:14 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 03:28:08 PM
Balogun and Connolly up front, big call from Wilder!
Connelly was my 2nd MOM today being jones.
Thought he played well. Just what the game needed today. He never stopped running. Just needs to be a little less greedy in front of goal and he'd have had 2 assists today
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 631
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 07:32:26 PM »
Connelly was excellent today, balugan was pretty decent too.
Jones is just an assist machine
They a played well, apart from that big dope between the sticks
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 460
Infant Herpes
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 07:36:53 PM »
. Mairead Philpott, can you hear me? Mick Philpott... your boys took a hell of a beating! Your boys took a hell of a beating!
Logged
I know where you live
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 846
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 08:07:04 PM »
Youre just a fat granny shagger !
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...