Winston

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
« on: Yesterday at 11:31:34 PM »



The Sun reckon that Derby are paying Wazza £90 k a week The administrators have to explain how they intend to finance the manager and players reportedly earning as much as 27k per week until the end of the season. Anyway enough of their problems



Anyway this is an absolute must win game if ever there was one



I’m going for a 2 -0 win





headset

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:06:12 AM »





Should be a good game with a good maybe a noisy hostile type of atmosphere they - that said they are no mugs under Rooney I will give them that much credit.







Agreed anything but a win for both sides will be deemed a disappointing result.

Should be a good game with a good maybe a noisy hostile type of atmosphere they - that said they are no mugs under Rooney I will give them that much credit.

I hope we fuck them upside down mind you after all the bollox said about Gibson the silly sheep shagging fuckers. 3-1 Boro for me.

Gingerpig

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Derby ⚽️⚽️⚽️
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:15:43 PM »

perform owt like we did at QPR , we win comfy 2-0