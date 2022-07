plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 670





Posts: 14 670 Re: More Twitter Stuff « Reply #54 on: June 28, 2022, 12:27:52 PM »







A brief summary of the results from the recent @borosupport

survey of other Championship clubs on a number of subjects, including why supporters don’t travel to the Riverside in big numbers.



Results have been shared with

@boro

for us to work together on #boro



A brief summary of the results from the recent @borosupportsurvey of other Championship clubs on a number of subjects, including why supporters don’t travel to the Riverside in big numbers.Results have been shared with@borofor us to work together on #boro « Last Edit: June 28, 2022, 12:29:54 PM by plazmuh » Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 670





Posts: 14 670 Re: More Twitter Stuff « Reply #55 on: June 28, 2022, 12:34:17 PM »





A night with a Boro legend and England international Stewy Downing. ⚽

I will be covering in-depth the incredible career of Stewy, followed by a question and answer.

Ticket 🎫 info

VIP Tickets

•£50 (only 10 left)

•Pre start 1hr meet n greet,

•Front row seating near the stage,

•include a Photo opportunity with Stewy at our Carling Cup display. 🏆

Standard tickets

£20ea include,

•Seating on tables from row 3 opposite stage and round the sides,

•include a Photo opportunity with Stewy at our Carling Cup display. 🏆

Tickets available now by

Emailing Bernie on :-







A night with a Boro legend and England international Stewy Downing. ⚽I will be covering in-depth the incredible career of Stewy, followed by a question and answer.Ticket 🎫 infoVIP Tickets•£50 (only 10 left)•Pre start 1hr meet n greet,•Front row seating near the stage,•include a Photo opportunity with Stewy at our Carling Cup display. 🏆Standard tickets£20ea include,•Seating on tables from row 3 opposite stage and round the sides,•include a Photo opportunity with Stewy at our Carling Cup display. 🏆Tickets available now byEmailing Bernie on :- Bernie35yrs@gmail.com Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 670





Posts: 14 670 Re: More Twitter Stuff « Reply #59 on: July 06, 2022, 04:23:46 PM »

@secondtierpod

·

Jul 5

Middlesbrough’s new away shirt 😍



Modelled by none other than Massimo Maccarone! 🇮🇹



#Boro #UTB







The Second Tier@secondtierpodJul 5Middlesbrough’s new away shirt 😍Modelled by none other than Massimo Maccarone! 🇮🇹#Boro #UTB Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 670





Posts: 14 670 Re: More Twitter Stuff « Reply #63 on: July 08, 2022, 02:58:53 AM »

@BBCTeesSport

·

Jul 7

👀 Anyone else getting Jelle Vossen vibes?



#Boro | #UTB | #BBCFootball







BBC Sport Tees@BBCTeesSportJul 7👀 Anyone else getting Jelle Vossen vibes?#Boro | #UTB | #BBCFootball Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 493





Posts: 5 493 Re: More Twitter Stuff « Reply #73 on: July 18, 2022, 05:57:17 AM » Quote from: plazmuh on July 18, 2022, 02:34:25 AM









i like his optimism and bravery - without strikers, that's a brave prediction unless he knows otherwise.



if we've bagged that top keeper from Man City then i am sure we will have a couple lined up for upfront for a promotion push.....



the trouble is the fanny flappers are bit inpatient since the introduction of the internet



footballs eqivelent to the woke genaration are the fanny flappers i like his optimism and bravery - without strikers, that's a brave prediction unless he knows otherwise.if we've bagged that top keeper from Man City then i am sure we will have a couple lined up for upfront for a promotion push.....the trouble is the fanny flappers are bit inpatient since the introduction of the internetfootballs eqivelent to the woke genaration are the fanny flappers Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 493





Posts: 5 493 Re: More Twitter Stuff « Reply #79 on: July 21, 2022, 07:49:27 AM »



cheers plaz ---- keep the boro news reports coming pal!! Logged