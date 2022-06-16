Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 14, 2022, 02:41:51 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: More Twitter Stuff  (Read 3300 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #50 on: June 16, 2022, 04:23:02 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/red-hot-iron-white-hot-steel

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #51 on: June 16, 2022, 04:31:22 PM »


 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #52 on: June 22, 2022, 04:03:27 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_A1BIERirmE

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #53 on: June 27, 2022, 03:54:38 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/grant-leadbitter-returns-in-academy-role

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #54 on: June 28, 2022, 12:27:52 PM »




A brief summary of the results from the recent @borosupport
 survey of other Championship clubs on a number of subjects, including why supporters dont travel to the Riverside in big numbers.

Results have been shared with
@boro
 for us to work together on #boro

 :like:
« Last Edit: June 28, 2022, 12:29:54 PM by plazmuh » Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #55 on: June 28, 2022, 12:34:17 PM »



A night with a Boro legend and England international Stewy Downing. ⚽
I will be covering in-depth the incredible career of Stewy, followed by a question and answer.
Ticket 🎫 info
VIP Tickets
£50 (only 10 left)
Pre start 1hr meet n greet,
Front row seating near the stage,
include a Photo opportunity with Stewy at our Carling Cup display. 🏆
Standard tickets
£20ea include,
Seating on tables from row   3 opposite stage and round the sides,
include a Photo opportunity with Stewy at our Carling Cup display. 🏆
Tickets available now by
Emailing Bernie on :- Bernie35yrs@gmail.com

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #56 on: June 28, 2022, 12:35:27 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Om0AVJa0ht4

 :like: :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #57 on: June 28, 2022, 12:53:55 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/bishop-auckland-tickets-buy-in-advance

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #58 on: June 28, 2022, 07:46:11 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/york-city-tickets-on-sale-this-week

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #59 on: July 06, 2022, 04:23:46 PM »
The Second Tier
@secondtierpod
·
Jul 5
Middlesbroughs new away shirt 😍

Modelled by none other than Massimo Maccarone! 🇮🇹

#Boro #UTB



 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #60 on: July 07, 2022, 01:23:28 AM »
#Boro are set to sign former Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe.

🗞: @FootballLeagueW


📸: @GettyImages
 |#UTB



 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #61 on: July 07, 2022, 01:35:55 AM »
https://www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk/sport/football/middlesbrough-fc/every-transfer-completed-by-middlesbrough-norwich-west-brom-burnley-stoke-and-other-championship-clubs-so-far-this-summer-3754826

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #62 on: July 08, 2022, 12:22:13 AM »
https://dinahallport.muchloved.com/
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #63 on: July 08, 2022, 02:58:53 AM »
BBC Sport Tees
@BBCTeesSport
·
Jul 7
👀 Anyone else getting Jelle Vossen vibes?

#Boro | #UTB | #BBCFootball
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #64 on: July 08, 2022, 03:09:32 AM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ku_bSM2cZM

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #65 on: July 08, 2022, 10:17:16 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/watford-trip-to-be-televised

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #66 on: July 09, 2022, 03:12:54 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/gallery-boro-fans-at-york-city

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #67 on: July 09, 2022, 03:41:00 PM »


 rava rava rava
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 07:28:21 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/additional-morecambe-tickets-available

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #69 on: Today at 12:53:42 PM »


 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651


View Profile WWW
« Reply #70 on: Today at 01:02:24 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1546965363858051077

 :like:
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 