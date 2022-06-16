A night with a Boro legend and England international Stewy Downing. ⚽
I will be covering in-depth the incredible career of Stewy, followed by a question and answer.
Ticket 🎫 info
VIP Tickets
£50 (only 10 left)
Pre start 1hr meet n greet,
Front row seating near the stage,
include a Photo opportunity with Stewy at our Carling Cup display. 🏆
Standard tickets
£20ea include,
Seating on tables from row 3 opposite stage and round the sides,
include a Photo opportunity with Stewy at our Carling Cup display. 🏆
Tickets available now by
Emailing Bernie on :- Bernie35yrs@gmail.com