THE BEST IS YET TO COME 🥰🔥🔥🔥🙏

Miracles are about to happen,

For All To Testify.

The next 5 months will leave you speechless.

All experience on Earth will change forever.

Quantum Financial System finally updated, NESARA/GESARA will be online in the next 3 months, never worry about money! The Vatican's four trillions of gold and the Cabala bankers will be distributed for everyone to have,

Unlimited abundance.

The Nuremberg prosecutor's office is in trial and will end in July. This means that everything will be made public and the full disclosure of everything that had been hidden.

It Will Happen, A Solar Call, That Will Cause 3 Days Of Darkness.

We shall change to the Fourth Density.

Free energy from Tesla towers will be activated, as well as the launch of Medbed technology,

And many thousands of superior tech patents that were kept hidden.

From food light replicators to light printers for clothing, anti-gravity, space portals and much more.

Our telepathic communication will be activated, as well as so many incredible powers that you couldn't even imagine.

Your life will change forever.

Next will follow the Galactic Meeting.

We will all find ourselves in the Nourishing Ship and reconnect with our deepest roots.

In an instant,

You'll remember everything.

As the 12 rainbow crystals of Lemuria rise from the sea, and from below the bark, way above the ground, activating the original model.

Pain will fade away, like it never existed.

The dream will come true!

And your wildest dreams

it will come true.

Keep breathing,

The Best Is Yet To Come!

Soon we rise in the light!

We rise in love.

Adonai

Nova Maxx💙



