February 13, 2022, 11:49:29 AM
Author Topic: MFC reach agreement with Derby  (Read 299 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: February 11, 2022, 01:41:22 PM »
The club can confirm that an agreement has been reached regarding the claim against Derby County, subject to legal documentation being completed.
Derby County have issued the following statement...

As a direct result of private conversations between Mel Morris and Steve Gibson both parties are pleased to announce that they have reached an accord on a resolution of the claims by Middlesbrough Football Club against Derby County Football Club, and others.

The basis of that accord will remain private but details have been shared with Quantuma the Administrators for Derby County who will urgently prepare the legal documentation to ratify the accord.

Gibson and Morris were keen to develop an accord ahead of the Boro vs DCFC fixture to be played at the Riverside stadium tomorrow. The claim has clearly been the source of much concern to both sets of fans, and especially those of DCFC. The fact that a resolution has been discussed and agreed should be comforting to both sets of supporters.

Details of the accord shall remain private. However, it is important for all interested parties, including potential bidders, to be confident that the Boro claim will not be an impediment to DCFC progressing its plans for a sale of the club.

Carl Jackson, partner on behalf of Quantuma, administrators of Derby County, said: We are pleased to see that an acceptable resolution has been identified which allows us to push forward with our plans for the sale of the club."
headset
« Reply #1 on: February 11, 2022, 04:12:54 PM »
Does that mean we don't have to wear our timpsons now.

Towersy will have been up waxing his all week monkey
kippers
« Reply #2 on: February 11, 2022, 06:11:19 PM »
£5 million !









I reckon
headset
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:28:11 AM »
Yes, I would be surprised if it was over 5 million.

It's a shame it's all been played out in public, but we don't get to know the exact figures on the end.
Gingerpig
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:16:41 AM »
Think it will be a nominal figure , poss just gone to charity......more Gibbo making them come to the table and fucking admit it ....yer cheated .....now pay some ££££ & go public you settled  :lenin:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:45:52 AM »
Apparently

All Gibbo has claimed is any prize money from Derbys league position that year.
And gate receipts from the play off games that should/shouldnt have taken place.

Pretty much standard for any sporting scenario were something has broken the rules to gain prestige.
Tory Cunt
