February 11, 2022, 04:11:52 PM
Labour MP Neil Coyle has whip suspended over late-night racist
Author
Topic: Labour MP Neil Coyle has whip suspended over late-night racist (Read 135 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Labour MP Neil Coyle has whip suspended over late-night racist
«
on:
Today
at 01:04:46 PM »
Fu Manchu' rant at British-Chinese journalist in Commons' Strangers' bar'
quick to take action you have to give them that much credit.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10502149/Neil-Coyle-Labour-whip-suspended-racist-comments-journalist.html
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 650
Re: Labour MP Neil Coyle has whip suspended over late-night racist
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:09:43 PM »
CAn't hold their drink some of these MPs, mind you if they are still on the subsidised prices I surprised there aren't more incidents
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 345
Re: Labour MP Neil Coyle has whip suspended over late-night racist
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:47:20 PM »
LOOK, LOOK, LOOK!!!! Not a Tory!
headset
Online
Posts: 4 964
Re: Labour MP Neil Coyle has whip suspended over late-night racist
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:00:31 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 02:47:20 PM
LOOK, LOOK, LOOK!!!! Not a Tory!
something tells me you are trying too hard to be funny - capital letters as well
