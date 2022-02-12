Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 12, 2022, 03:21:30 AM
Author Topic: Boro rapper - Denzel Munzara  (Read 158 times)
« on: Yesterday at 10:03:24 AM »
an article on him in the gazette - has anyone seen him live yet.

Rap's not really my thing, but I understand the are a few on here like the mic that might have an opinion on how good or bad he is.


Boro rapper chnges his ways!


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ive-changed-teesside-rapper-violent-23038695
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:42:41 PM »
Ill have to check him out

Im hoping he raps about Thornaby and the problems associated there

Although it has to be said the free parking outside Wilkos is really bloody convenient

So its not all bad  mcl
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:50:31 AM »
Hopefully he'll address the closure of one end of The Grove in Marton and the closure of Gypsy Lane in Nunthorpe, at the train station. These issues may well be 20 years old, but cunts are still going on about slavery and that was fucking yonks and yonks ago. I know what pisses me off more.
