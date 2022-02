headset

Boro rapper - Denzel Munzara



Rap's not really my thing, but I understand the are a few on here like the mic that might have an opinion on how good or bad he is.





Boro rapper chnges his ways!





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ive-changed-teesside-rapper-violent-23038695



Re: Boro rapper - Denzel Munzara



Iím hoping he raps about Thornaby and the problems associated there



Although it has to be said the free parking outside Wilkos is really bloody convenient



Iím hoping he raps about Thornaby and the problems associated there

Although it has to be said the free parking outside Wilkos is really bloody convenient

So itís not all bad Iíll have to check him out