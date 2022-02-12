headset

Boro rapper - Denzel Munzara « on: Yesterday at 10:03:24 AM »



Rap's not really my thing, but I understand the are a few on here like the mic that might have an opinion on how good or bad he is.





Boro rapper chnges his ways!





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ive-changed-teesside-rapper-violent-23038695



an article on him in the gazette - has anyone seen him live yet.
Rap's not really my thing, but I understand the are a few on here like the mic that might have an opinion on how good or bad he is.
Boro rapper chnges his ways!
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ive-changed-teesside-rapper-violent-23038695

Winston

Re: Boro rapper - Denzel Munzara « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:42:41 PM »
Winston



Im hoping he raps about Thornaby and the problems associated there



Although it has to be said the free parking outside Wilkos is really bloody convenient



Ill have to check him out
Im hoping he raps about Thornaby and the problems associated there
Although it has to be said the free parking outside Wilkos is really bloody convenient
So its not all bad