Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 12, 2022, 12:05:58 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boro rapper - Denzel Munzara
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Boro rapper - Denzel Munzara (Read 141 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 968
Boro rapper - Denzel Munzara
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:24 AM »
an article on him in the gazette - has anyone seen him live yet.
Rap's not really my thing, but I understand the are a few on here like the mic that might have an opinion on how good or bad he is.
Boro rapper chnges his ways!
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ive-changed-teesside-rapper-violent-23038695
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 789
Re: Boro rapper - Denzel Munzara
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:42:41 PM »
Ill have to check him out
Im hoping he raps about Thornaby and the problems associated there
Although it has to be said the free parking outside Wilkos is really bloody convenient
So its not all bad
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 11:44:26 PM by Winston
»
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...