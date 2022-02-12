Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 12, 2022, 12:05:58 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boro rapper - Denzel Munzara  (Read 141 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 968


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:03:24 AM »
an article on him in the gazette - has anyone seen him live yet.

Rap's not really my thing, but I understand the are a few on here like the mic that might have an opinion on how good or bad he is.


Boro rapper chnges his ways!


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ive-changed-teesside-rapper-violent-23038695
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 789


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:42:41 PM »
Ill have to check him out

Im hoping he raps about Thornaby and the problems associated there

Although it has to be said the free parking outside Wilkos is really bloody convenient

So its not all bad  mcl
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:44:26 PM by Winston » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 