February 11, 2022
Author Topic: RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: The Met Polices Partygate probe makes the VIP
« on: Today at 08:43:53 AM »
Littlejohn gets it right in his weekly article.


 the is far more to concentrate our efforts on as a country
than partygate.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10500143/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Met-Police-Partygate-probe-makes-VIP-sex-abuse-witch-hunt-look-proportionat
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:48:29 AM »
Sometimes he hits the spot but not on this one, he misses the 2 most important issues, Boris and his government set the rules that had us all banged up so had he and the rest of them had to be prepared to follow them to the letter themselves and secondly how does he get anything done when most of the world sees him as a cheat and liar who can't be trusted.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:16:16 AM »
He's got all the BIG decisions right

Is the new promoted punchline

Like putting 1,000 troops on standby to make Mother Russia think twice
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:38:10 AM »
He didnt lock us down at Christmas because as many as a 100 of his own MPs were threatening to revolt. The spin is now is it was a brave decision.
He went to do his diplomatic bit yesterday and the Russians are laughing at him and us as a country. Shameful!!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:44:29 AM »
Good old Dog Shit Johnson. The man who gets all the big decisions right. Like delaying any response to the virus as it raged through Europe, like allowing Cheltenham to go ahead despite repeated warnings, like attending an international rugby game despite call for an immediate lockdown, like visiting a COVID infected hospital and boasting about shaking hands with patients, like presiding over a government being defrauded by the very friends they handed contracts to. Dog Shit Johnson - the turd on the hill watching the world spinning round.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:13:09 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 11:44:29 AM
- the turd on the hill watching the world spinning round.

Bastard - that's in my head now
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:15:22 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 08:43:53 AM

 the is far more to concentrate our efforts on as a country
than partygate.


Answers on a postcard!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:54:57 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 12:15:22 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 08:43:53 AM

 the is far more to concentrate our efforts on as a country
than partygate.


Answers on a postcard!




id rather they found that 4 or so billion and, tackled the energy prices. 1/2 the country was probably fucking about during lockdown not that they will ever admit it just ask the fuckers that bagged all that dodgy furlough ... honest lot us lot you know rava

as for the coppers they are a waste of fucking space more often than not up and down the country and not just the smoke.

Ran by a load of weak as piss box tickers.

And for the record the cunt who had all this under his or her hat would have got more respect and outrage from me had he/she come clean when all this was going on.


I don't do snakes at the best of times, but I would prefer an open and honest snake. Not a wait unt till it suits me snake.

I know this could never have happened due to public interest, but if someone came up to me with something similar and, I was in a position of authority. I would say nice one thanks for sitting on it all this time - now fuck off...you are no better than the cunt in the pictures.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:03:07 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 12:54:57 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 12:15:22 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 08:43:53 AM

 the is far more to concentrate our efforts on as a country
than partygate.


Answers on a postcard!




id rather they found that 4 or so billion

It got spunked up the wall on low standard not fit for purpose PPE, produced after a closed bid process by Mates of Tory MP's!
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:10:29 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 01:03:07 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 12:54:57 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 12:15:22 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 08:43:53 AM

 the is far more to concentrate our efforts on as a country
than partygate.


Answers on a postcard!




id rather they found that 4 or so billion

It got spunked up the wall on low standard not fit for purpose PPE, produced after a closed bid process by Mates of Tory MP's!


monkey

and that's what you get for rolling out a fucking headcase in Jermy Corbyn out knowing fine well the tories will have a five-year do as you want if they win which they did. Of all the people to lob out on that scenario Corbyn - FFS

Typical Labour the nodding dog party then moans when they lose at the election. They did fuck all on Teesside for years in charge that's why they got voted out.

For all the fuck ups labour played its part roilling Jezza & Co out --- so my voting conscience is clear
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:46:55 PM »
I can hardly wait till you take an interest in politics  :basil:
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:14:06 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:46:55 PM
I can hardly wait till you take an interest in politics  :basil:

 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:56:22 PM »
monkey

If you know any leftie leaders im available on a Consultancy basis.

On the understanding, they go to the shop and buy a bottle of Tippex each and, tippex every box out on that they currently look to tick as a starter for my valued no holds barred opinion.

Wokies or the easily offended broken-hearted lot need not attend any of my meetings by the way

That might be a start to seeing the left mount a challenge .........................to them getting back in power soon  :like:
