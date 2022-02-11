Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 11, 2022, 11:16:08 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: The Met Polices Partygate probe makes the VIP  (Read 69 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 955


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:43:53 AM »
Littlejohn gets it right in his weekly article.


 the is far more to concentrate our efforts on as a country
than partygate.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10500143/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Met-Police-Partygate-probe-makes-VIP-sex-abuse-witch-hunt-look-proportionat
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 647


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:48:29 AM »
Sometimes he hits the spot but not on this one, he misses the 2 most important issues, Boris and his government set the rules that had us all banged up so had he and the rest of them had to be prepared to follow them to the letter themselves and secondly how does he get anything done when most of the world sees him as a cheat and liar who can't be trusted.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 