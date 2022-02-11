Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 647





Posts: 3 647

Re: RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: The Met Polices Partygate probe makes the VIP « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:48:29 AM » Sometimes he hits the spot but not on this one, he misses the 2 most important issues, Boris and his government set the rules that had us all banged up so had he and the rest of them had to be prepared to follow them to the letter themselves and secondly how does he get anything done when most of the world sees him as a cheat and liar who can't be trusted.