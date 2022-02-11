Welcome,
February 11, 2022, 11:16:08 AM
RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: The Met Polices Partygate probe makes the VIP
Topic: RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: The Met Polices Partygate probe makes the VIP (Read 69 times)
RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: The Met Polices Partygate probe makes the VIP
Littlejohn gets it right in his weekly article.
the is far more to concentrate our efforts on as a country
than partygate.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10500143/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Met-Police-Partygate-probe-makes-VIP-sex-abuse-witch-hunt-look-proportionat
Re: RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: The Met Polices Partygate probe makes the VIP
Sometimes he hits the spot but not on this one, he misses the 2 most important issues, Boris and his government set the rules that had us all banged up so had he and the rest of them had to be prepared to follow them to the letter themselves and secondly how does he get anything done when most of the world sees him as a cheat and liar who can't be trusted.
