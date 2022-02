headset

Offline



Posts: 4 968





Posts: 4 968 BORIS Johnson last night warned war was looming in Europe « on: Today at 07:27:11 AM »



I'm starting to think its all posturing this like - Putin was meant to be going into Ukraine every day for the last 2 weeks.





I would say it's time to put up or shut up Putin.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17616531/boris-johnson-europe-war-hitler-poland-russia-ukraine/





as Russian bullies greeted Britain’s peace efforts with abuse.I'm starting to think its all posturing this like - Putin was meant to be going into Ukraine every day for the last 2 weeks.I would say it's time to put up or shut up Putin. Logged