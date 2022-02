headset

Posts: 4 968 HOOLIGAN ATTACK Shocking moment football hooligan « on: Today at 07:18:38 AM »



Pompey thug sticks one on a Southampton shirt - it doesn't look like much of a nut - he puts him down and out though.



A pure cunts trick from the Pompey lot picking on one lone Southampton supporter.





I would jail the cunt for that alone.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17607910/shocking-moment-football-hooligan-headbutts-rival-fan/

« Last Edit: Today at 07:41:41 AM by headset » Logged

Itchy_ring

Re: HOOLIGAN ATTACK Shocking moment football hooligan « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:53:32 AM » What a shithouse, no doubt giving it large to all his mates about it, I'd be fucking embarressed if I was one of the Pompey lot and sobered up to see myself in that video Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: HOOLIGAN ATTACK Shocking moment football hooligan « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:13:53 AM » Not too many years ago a Man U fan asked me the way to Southfield road after the game. Can't remember why but there was trouble all over that day. I told him where it was but said that if I were him I'd fuck off out of town. Next salute he's walking up Albert Road on the opposite side to me; a Boro boy is walking towards him, without pause he nuts this guy good and hard and walks straight in The Welly for a pint Logged