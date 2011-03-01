Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Barnsley away a sell out !  (Read 193 times)
4,400 with the possibility of more !


Beat away support in this division by far.
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 12:55:53 PM
4,400 with the possibility of more !


Beat away support in this division by far.

We're in with a brewery trip on the way. Oh dear  :bc:
got mine Friday night on the lash as well
Ill be there :mido:
Got another 270, theyll go quickly.
Brilliant support from Boro.

Barnsley is always a good day out but to add those numbers to the recent sellouts is a credit to the Boro support.

Wilder really has woke the place up from a footballing sense.
Definitely got some travelling support at the moment, the 2100 odd at QPR was the highest away support of the midweek games in the Champo  :mido:
