February 10, 2022
Author Topic: Barnsley away a sell out !  (Read 45 times)
Ben G
Posts: 4 838


Today at 12:55:53 PM
4,400 with the possibility of more !


Beat away support in this division by far.
Tory Cunt
Posts: 17 453



Reply #1 on: Today at 01:04:57 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 12:55:53 PM
4,400 with the possibility of more !


Beat away support in this division by far.

We're in with a brewery trip on the way. Oh dear  :bc:
V6
Posts: 2 295


Reply #2 on: Today at 03:20:32 PM
got mine Friday night on the lash as well
