February 10, 2022, 05:38:52 PM
News:
Belly laugh
Author
Topic: Belly laugh (Read 170 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 453
Belly laugh
«
on:
Today
at 09:19:04 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-60325643
Great comedy headline
Peace in our time
Logged
Rutters
Posts: 583
Re: Belly laugh
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:31:23 AM »
Some deep-seated misogyny there
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 456
Infant Herpes
Re: Belly laugh
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:49:16 AM »
https://www.google.com/search?q=truss+pork+markets&client=ms-android-h3g-gb-revc&prmd=sinxv&sxsrf=APq-WBsHgRw7oyQ-59LK0yzsNMvj1vEQiw:1644486420915&source=lnms&tbm=vid&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjo-9Kn7fT1AhXLMMAKHbgZAgcQ_AUoBHoECAIQBA&biw=360&bih=596&dpr=3#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:20adba01,vid:bRhlRM6rYck,st:0
Logged
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 453
Re: Belly laugh
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:03:35 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 10:31:23 AM
Some deep-seated misogyny there
Putcha rod down
Logged
Rutters
Posts: 583
Re: Belly laugh
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:23:10 PM »
I don't think you've quite grasped the victimhood narrative.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 342
Re: Belly laugh
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:40:02 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 10:31:23 AM
Some deep-seated misogyny there
An accusation made recently by the Daily Mail over coverage of Carrie Johnson, and quite right too, you wouldn't catch the Mail attacking a PM's wife, would you? Oh, hold on!
Logged
Rutters
Posts: 583
Re: Belly laugh
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:07:07 PM »
I think the point is that any criticism or ridicule of female politicians (or any woman) is closely followed by howls of 'misogyny' and 'sexism' whereas all men (especially white men) are fair game.
If you even mildly critique Dianne Abbott you'll get two '...isms' for your money.
Go try it on fmttm
Logged
Spidoolie
Posts: 169
Re: Belly laugh
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:05:50 PM »
Try it on fmttm ??
Can't, I'm banned.
Logged
