February 10, 2022, 03:41:30 PM
Topic: Belly laugh
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 09:19:04 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-60325643

Great comedy headline

Peace in our time
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:31:23 AM »
Some deep-seated misogyny there
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:49:16 AM »
https://www.google.com/search?q=truss+pork+markets&client=ms-android-h3g-gb-revc&prmd=sinxv&sxsrf=APq-WBsHgRw7oyQ-59LK0yzsNMvj1vEQiw:1644486420915&source=lnms&tbm=vid&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjo-9Kn7fT1AhXLMMAKHbgZAgcQ_AUoBHoECAIQBA&biw=360&bih=596&dpr=3#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:20adba01,vid:bRhlRM6rYck,st:0
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:03:35 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 10:31:23 AM
Some deep-seated misogyny there

 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:

Putcha rod down
Rutters
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:23:10 PM »
I don't think you've quite grasped the victimhood narrative.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:40:02 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 10:31:23 AM
Some deep-seated misogyny there

An accusation made recently by the Daily Mail over coverage of Carrie Johnson, and quite right too, you wouldn't catch the Mail attacking a PM's wife, would you? Oh, hold on!
Rutters
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:07:07 PM »
I think the point is that any criticism or ridicule of female politicians (or any woman) is closely followed by howls of 'misogyny' and 'sexism' whereas all men (especially white men) are fair game.

If you even mildly critique Dianne Abbott you'll get two '...isms' for your money.

Go try it on fmttm
