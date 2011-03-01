Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 10, 2022, 01:35:28 PM
Topic: Belly laugh
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 09:19:04 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-60325643

Great comedy headline

Peace in our time
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:31:23 AM »
Some deep-seated misogyny there
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:49:16 AM »
https://www.google.com/search?q=truss+pork+markets&client=ms-android-h3g-gb-revc&prmd=sinxv&sxsrf=APq-WBsHgRw7oyQ-59LK0yzsNMvj1vEQiw:1644486420915&source=lnms&tbm=vid&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjo-9Kn7fT1AhXLMMAKHbgZAgcQ_AUoBHoECAIQBA&biw=360&bih=596&dpr=3#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:20adba01,vid:bRhlRM6rYck,st:0
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:03:35 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 10:31:23 AM
Some deep-seated misogyny there

 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:

Putcha rod down
Rutters
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:23:10 PM »
I don't think you've quite grasped the victimhood narrative.
