Re: NO GO SPENCE Arsenal will NOT complete cutprice Spence transfer as Middlesbrough « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:33:42 PM » Yes, we seem to have tidied our house up when it comes to player contracts after getting robbed or players shafting us by staying put and, doing fuck all in return for big wages.





Dael Fry will be the next interesting one regarding a move or an extended contract.



He is right on top of his game at the moment and, I've no doubt will be generating interest on the back of recent displays over this season. He has always been a steady player for me, but is now starting to look like a seasoned championship CB. That for me can probably step up a division with or without us. lower or mid-table premier league side I would say might have a punt on him in the summer if we don't go up. He and Boro might have a decision to make.



1yr left i think he has got - so without promotion its cash in or extened this summer.