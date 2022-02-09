Welcome,
February 09, 2022, 08:59:08 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
NO GO SPENCE Arsenal will NOT complete cutprice Spence transfer as Middlesbrough
Author
Topic: NO GO SPENCE Arsenal will NOT complete cutprice Spence transfer as Middlesbrough (Read 130 times)
headset
Posts: 4 931
NO GO SPENCE Arsenal will NOT complete cutprice Spence transfer as Middlesbrough
Today
at 04:54:31 PM »
It looks like boro has Spence just where they want him contract-wise.
I still think he will be gone this summer, but on Boro's terms which is good news.
Let's see what we get for him - I still don't think we will get more than 10 million though which is still a good price for a player that cost nothing.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17585677/djed-spence-arsenal-middlesbrough-transfer/
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 642
Re: NO GO SPENCE Arsenal will NOT complete cutprice Spence transfer as Middlesbrough
Today
at 05:31:37 PM »
Not often I say this about Boro's back office but well done! Need as many in a possible for him
headset
Posts: 4 931
Re: NO GO SPENCE Arsenal will NOT complete cutprice Spence transfer as Middlesbrough
Today
at 07:33:42 PM »
Yes, we seem to have tidied our house up when it comes to player contracts after getting robbed or players shafting us by staying put and, doing fuck all in return for big wages.
Dael Fry will be the next interesting one regarding a move or an extended contract.
He is right on top of his game at the moment and, I've no doubt will be generating interest on the back of recent displays over this season. He has always been a steady player for me, but is now starting to look like a seasoned championship CB. That for me can probably step up a division with or without us. lower or mid-table premier league side I would say might have a punt on him in the summer if we don't go up. He and Boro might have a decision to make.
1yr left i think he has got - so without promotion its cash in or extened this summer.
Loading...