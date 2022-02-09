Welcome,
February 09, 2022, 06:35:53 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
NO GO SPENCE Arsenal will NOT complete cutprice Spence transfer as Middlesbrough
Author
Topic: NO GO SPENCE Arsenal will NOT complete cutprice Spence transfer as Middlesbrough (Read 60 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 926
NO GO SPENCE Arsenal will NOT complete cutprice Spence transfer as Middlesbrough
«
on:
Today
at 04:54:31 PM »
It looks like boro has Spence just where they want him contract-wise.
I still think he will be gone this summer, but on Boro's terms which is good news.
Let's see what we get for him - I still don't think we will get more than 10 million though which is still a good price for a player that cost nothing.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17585677/djed-spence-arsenal-middlesbrough-transfer/
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 642
Re: NO GO SPENCE Arsenal will NOT complete cutprice Spence transfer as Middlesbrough
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:31:37 PM »
Not often I say this about Boro's back office but well done! Need as many in a possible for him
