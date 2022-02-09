headset

NO GO SPENCE Arsenal will NOT complete cutprice Spence transfer as Middlesbrough



I still think he will be gone this summer, but on Boro's terms which is good news.



Let's see what we get for him - I still don't think we will get more than 10 million though which is still a good price for a player that cost nothing.







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17585677/djed-spence-arsenal-middlesbrough-transfer/



