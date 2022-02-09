Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 09, 2022, 06:35:34 PM
Author Topic: After two long years Boris Johnson finally declares  (Read 59 times)
headset
« on: Today at 04:33:14 PM »
freedom and the end of the month.

That means my bosses might be back... is headsets time on COB coming to an end

Some will be happy some will be sad at that news.

They've tried to cancel him, but like Boris he wouldn't be silenced monkey


Anyhow even the lefties will be happy with all restrictions lifted

He has fought some battles as Boris  - like him or not he is still standing, after all, this time. Him and headset have kept you entertained through COVID and lockdown

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10493765/Boris-Johnson-declares-Covid-rules-MONTH.htm
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:07:08 PM »
Or put another way, Boris desperate for any good news as more tales of his uttercuntary hit the press!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:21:53 PM »
Denmark have already scrapped all their Covid crap.
