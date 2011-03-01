Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 10, 2022, 01:35:21 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: RSPCA takes Kurt Zoumas cats off him  (Read 91 times)
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 405


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:11:08 PM »
Surprised it took them this long!
Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 582


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:27:43 PM »
I reckon that before kick-off next season players should kneel and pretend to clean their whiskers.

And wear CLM on their shirts.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 643


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:12:16 PM »
A few sponsors pulling out now, should have dropped him for the match the other day and if they wanted to keep him bring him back in a few matches, personally I'd have him out if I was the owners
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 484

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:48:54 PM »
Should take his knackers off him as well.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 453



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:06:09 PM »
Give him a cat from Joe Exotic to boot
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 