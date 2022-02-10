Welcome,
February 10, 2022, 01:20:19 AM
RSPCA takes Kurt Zoumas cats off him
Topic: RSPCA takes Kurt Zoumas cats off him
Pigeon droppings
RSPCA takes Kurt Zoumas cats off him
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:11:08 PM »
Surprised it took them this long!
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 580
Re: RSPCA takes Kurt Zoumas cats off him
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:27:43 PM »
I reckon that before kick-off next season players should kneel and pretend to clean their whiskers.
And wear CLM on their shirts.
