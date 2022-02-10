Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: RSPCA takes Kurt Zoumas cats off him  (Read 43 times)
Surprised it took them this long!
I reckon that before kick-off next season players should kneel and pretend to clean their whiskers.

And wear CLM on their shirts.
