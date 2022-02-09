Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 838





Mountain KingPosts: 4 838 QPR v Boro « on: February 09, 2022, 02:11:17 PM » Id settle for a draw but I think theres goals in this one.



Its on PPV for £10



Logged Tory Cunt

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 647





Posts: 3 647 Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #2 on: February 09, 2022, 03:57:44 PM » Seem to remember them hitting 6 back in the 80s against us. Was going to say I'd take the draw but let's be positive 2-0 to the might reds Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 955





Posts: 4 955 Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #3 on: February 09, 2022, 04:16:43 PM »



A big game as well - back to the bread n butter of the league. After our cup win.



I'm with Wilder it's about being in the mix with 10 games to go - so we ain't in must-win land yet unless you still have eyes on the top 2. A point or more tonight would set us up nicely for what I think will be a cracker on Saturday against Derby. Which neither will want to lose on many accounts Yes available to all tonight.A big game as well - back to the bread n butter of the league. After our cup win.I'm with Wilder it's about being in the mix with 10 games to go - so we ain't in must-win land yet unless you still have eyes on the top 2. A point or more tonight would set us up nicely for what I think will be a cracker on Saturday against Derby. Which neither will want to lose on many accounts Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 338





Posts: 5 338 Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #4 on: February 09, 2022, 05:24:29 PM » QPR are a very good team and really difficult to beat on their own ground. I seem to recall that we never do well at Loftus Road. I would settle for a draw. Logged

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 608





Posts: 608 Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #5 on: February 09, 2022, 06:39:18 PM » Win tonight and we could have one eye on top two otherwise its playoffs Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 955





Posts: 4 955 Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #6 on: February 09, 2022, 07:55:44 PM » Thinking outside the box with my bets - going for the same hunch of others with goals in tonight's game.





Andraz Sporar

Middlesbrough 3-2

First Goal Scorer £2.50 @ 80/1

QPR v Middlesbrough.



Isaiah Jones

6/1

Anytime Goalscorer £2.50 @ 6/1

QPR v Middlesbrough



Dael Fry

28/1

Anytime Goalscorer £1.00 @ 28/1

QPR v Middlesbrough





Folarin Balogun

Last Goal Scorer £1.00 @ 13/2

QPR v Middlesbrough



I won't jink Gingers bet by putting out on Matt Crooks - I was tempted





CMON BORO!!!





Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 955





Posts: 4 955 Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #8 on: February 09, 2022, 08:55:13 PM » Should be 2-0 up here - fairly bad misses them - i hope we don't fuck this up here after missing them 2 chances. Got them on the back foot CMON BORO!!! Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 338





Posts: 5 338 Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #10 on: February 09, 2022, 09:18:18 PM » Always the same. Squander really good chances then concede. Same at Blackburn. Basically our strikers are no good. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 955





Posts: 4 955 Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #11 on: February 09, 2022, 09:18:28 PM » good goal but yes a good keeper would have got that...IMO Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 955





Posts: 4 955 Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #15 on: February 09, 2022, 09:38:07 PM » . CMON BORO. all to play for we are the better team out of the 2 but the draw is ok for us as the away team and Fry has come up with the bacon for me on the betting front and not just the equalizer about time as well. CMON BORO. all to play for Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 955





Posts: 4 955 Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #17 on: February 09, 2022, 09:54:25 PM » you only hope we can get something out of this game.... its all on Lumley's toes now after that fuck up......someone hopefully bails him out Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 338





Posts: 5 338 Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #18 on: February 09, 2022, 10:02:03 PM » We all know that Lumley makes huge errors. He did at Old Trafford but got away with it. I cannot understand why he hadnt been replaced. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 955





Posts: 4 955 Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #20 on: February 09, 2022, 10:24:01 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 09, 2022, 10:02:03 PM We all know that Lumley makes huge errors. He did at Old Trafford but got away with it. I cannot understand why he hadnt been replaced.





you are right... the issue is good keepers for today's game are a rare breed, pricey and, now need to play a bit from the back. that's a lot to look for on the cheap. A good keeper these days is like trying to find a cheap goal-scoring striker.

you are right... the issue is good keepers for today's game are a rare breed, pricey and, now need to play a bit from the back. that's a lot to look for on the cheap. A good keeper these days is like trying to find a cheap goal-scoring striker. Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 484



Crabamity





Posts: 8 484Crabamity Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #21 on: February 09, 2022, 10:41:53 PM » Quote from: headset on February 09, 2022, 07:55:44 PM Thinking outside the box with my bets - going for the same hunch of others with goals in tonight's game.





Andraz Sporar

Middlesbrough 3-2

First Goal Scorer £2.50 @ 80/1

QPR v Middlesbrough.



Isaiah Jones

6/1

Anytime Goalscorer £2.50 @ 6/1

QPR v Middlesbrough



Dael Fry

28/1

Anytime Goalscorer £1.00 @ 28/1

QPR v Middlesbrough





Folarin Balogun

Last Goal Scorer £1.00 @ 13/2

QPR v Middlesbrough



I won't jink Gingers bet by putting out on Matt Crooks - I was tempted





CMON BORO!!!









Good arrows, shame you only put a pound on you big baby Good arrows, shame you only put a pound on you big baby Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 484



Crabamity





Posts: 8 484Crabamity Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #22 on: February 09, 2022, 10:43:52 PM » Whats all the extra time for?



Boro have had 18 shots apparently, dont think Ive ever seen them have that many, even when we humped city 8-1 Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 338





Posts: 5 338 Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 12:42:14 PM » Quote from: calamity on February 09, 2022, 10:43:52 PM Whats all the extra time for?



Boro have had 18 shots apparently, dont think Ive ever seen them have that many, even when we humped city 8-1







I certainly would have settled for a point before kickoff. There is still a worry though that our strikers cannot take their chances. How many good chances do they need before they score? Obviously Wilder is well aware of this deficiency so lets hope he can do something about it. I certainly would have settled for a point before kickoff. There is still a worry though that our strikers cannot take their chances. How many good chances do they need before they score? Obviously Wilder is well aware of this deficiency so lets hope he can do something about it. Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 484



Crabamity





Posts: 8 484Crabamity Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 12:48:35 PM » Indeed, I think Wilder knows what he is doing, and it will be very interesting to see how the squad can be if he can build his own in the summer.



Incidentally, it's bizarre seeing Wilder doing so well, my mate played for Oxford when Wilder was boss there and they were hopeless. Just shows managers, even later into their careers, can develop and improve. Logged

Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 838





Mountain KingPosts: 4 838 Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 12:57:44 PM » Its early days but hes got something of the Bruce Rioch/El Tel about him.



A proper coach who runs the club top to bottom. Logged Tory Cunt

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 338





Posts: 5 338 Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 01:15:07 PM » Hes certainly getting much better performances from the team than under Warnock. The players look fitter and more determined and are playing very good football.It just needs the strikers to start scoring. Maybe they are too anxious.

Logged