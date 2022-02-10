Welcome,
February 10, 2022, 01:20:12 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
QPR v Boro
Author
Topic: QPR v Boro (Read 337 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 836
QPR v Boro
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:11:17 PM »
Id settle for a draw but I think theres goals in this one.
Its on PPV for £10
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 774
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:36:39 PM »
Well have the 6
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 642
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:57:44 PM »
Seem to remember them hitting 6 back in the 80s against us. Was going to say I'd take the draw but let's be positive 2-0 to the might reds
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 938
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:16:43 PM »
Yes available to all tonight.
A big game as well - back to the bread n butter of the league. After our cup win.
I'm with Wilder it's about being in the mix with 10 games to go - so we ain't in must-win land yet unless you still have eyes on the top 2. A point or more tonight would set us up nicely for what I think will be a cracker on Saturday against Derby. Which neither will want to lose on many accounts
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 336
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:24:29 PM »
QPR are a very good team and really difficult to beat on their own ground. I seem to recall that we never do well at Loftus Road. I would settle for a draw.
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 608
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:39:18 PM »
Win tonight and we could have one eye on top two otherwise its playoffs
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 938
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:55:44 PM »
Thinking outside the box with my bets - going for the same hunch of others with goals in tonight's game.
Andraz Sporar
Middlesbrough 3-2
First Goal Scorer £2.50 @ 80/1
QPR v Middlesbrough.
Isaiah Jones
6/1
Anytime Goalscorer £2.50 @ 6/1
QPR v Middlesbrough
Dael Fry
28/1
Anytime Goalscorer £1.00 @ 28/1
QPR v Middlesbrough
Folarin Balogun
Last Goal Scorer £1.00 @ 13/2
QPR v Middlesbrough
I won't jink Gingers bet by putting out on Matt Crooks - I was tempted
CMON BORO!!!
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 836
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:33:56 PM »
Watmore starts !
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 938
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:55:13 PM »
Should be 2-0 up here - fairly bad misses them - i hope we don't fuck this up here after missing them 2 chances. Got them on the back foot CMON BORO!!!
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 836
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:13 PM »
Fucking shit goal to concede.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 336
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:18:18 PM »
Always the same. Squander really good chances then concede. Same at Blackburn. Basically our strikers are no good.
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 938
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:18:28 PM »
good goal but yes a good keeper would have got that...IMO
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 997
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:32:20 PM »
Fuck me....suddenly we are 10th !!!!
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 836
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:35:02 PM »
Frys Turkish Delight !
We dont deserve to be behind
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 336
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 09:35:34 PM »
Perhaps Fry should play up front.
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 938
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:07 PM »
we are the better team out of the 2 but the draw is ok for us as the away team and Fry has come up with the bacon for me on the betting front and not just the equalizer about time as well
. CMON BORO. all to play for
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 336
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 09:52:48 PM »
We need a decent keeper too. FFS.
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 938
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 09:54:25 PM »
you only hope we can get something out of this game.... its all on Lumley's toes now after that fuck up......someone hopefully bails him out
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 336
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 10:02:03 PM »
We all know that Lumley makes huge errors. He did at Old Trafford but got away with it. I cannot understand why he hadnt been replaced.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 836
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:31 PM »
Some game this !
Isaiah Jones is on fire !
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 938
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 10:24:01 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 10:02:03 PM
We all know that Lumley makes huge errors. He did at Old Trafford but got away with it. I cannot understand why he hadnt been replaced.
you are right... the issue is good keepers for today's game are a rare breed, pricey and, now need to play a bit from the back. that's a lot to look for on the cheap. A good keeper these days is like trying to find a cheap goal-scoring striker.
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 482
Crabamity
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 10:41:53 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 07:55:44 PM
Thinking outside the box with my bets - going for the same hunch of others with goals in tonight's game.
Andraz Sporar
Middlesbrough 3-2
First Goal Scorer £2.50 @ 80/1
QPR v Middlesbrough.
Isaiah Jones
6/1
Anytime Goalscorer £2.50 @ 6/1
QPR v Middlesbrough
Dael Fry
28/1
Anytime Goalscorer £1.00 @ 28/1
QPR v Middlesbrough
Folarin Balogun
Last Goal Scorer £1.00 @ 13/2
QPR v Middlesbrough
I won't jink Gingers bet by putting out on Matt Crooks - I was tempted
CMON BORO!!!
Good arrows, shame you only put a pound on you big baby
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 482
Crabamity
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 10:43:52 PM »
Whats all the extra time for?
Boro have had 18 shots apparently, dont think Ive ever seen them have that many, even when we humped city 8-1
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 836
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 10:44:16 PM »
Battered them in that 2nd half.
Good performance
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 774
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 10:45:19 PM »
Excellent performance. Unlucky not to get all the points.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 836
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 10:53:50 PM »
Always loved seeing Albert Adomah score for Boro
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 938
Re: QPR v Boro
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 11:10:36 PM »
Quote from: calamity on
Yesterday
at 10:41:53 PM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 07:55:44 PM
Thinking outside the box with my bets - going for the same hunch of others with goals in tonight's game.
Andraz Sporar
Middlesbrough 3-2
First Goal Scorer £2.50 @ 80/1
QPR v Middlesbrough.
Isaiah Jones
6/1
Anytime Goalscorer £2.50 @ 6/1
QPR v Middlesbrough
Dael Fry
28/1
Anytime Goalscorer £1.00 @ 28/1
QPR v Middlesbrough
Folarin Balogun
Last Goal Scorer £1.00 @ 13/2
QPR v Middlesbrough
I won't jink Gingers bet by putting out on Matt Crooks - I was tempted
CMON BORO!!!
Good arrows, shame you only put a pound on you big baby
No cereals for me tomorrow - Full English with a cup of tea please ..UTB
