Author Topic: QPR v Boro  (Read 296 times)
Id settle for a draw but I think theres goals in this one.

Its on PPV for £10
Well have the 6
Seem to remember them hitting 6 back in the 80s against us.  Was going to say I'd take the draw but let's be positive 2-0 to the might reds  :mido:
Yes available to all tonight.

A big game as well - back to the bread n butter of the league. After our cup win.

I'm with Wilder it's about being in the mix with 10 games to go - so we ain't in must-win land yet unless you still have eyes on the top 2. A point or more tonight would set us up nicely for what I think will be a cracker on Saturday against Derby. Which neither will want to lose on many accounts monkey
QPR are a very good team and really difficult to beat on their own ground. I seem to recall that we never do well at Loftus Road. I would settle for a draw.
Win tonight and we could have one eye on top two otherwise its playoffs
Thinking outside the box with my bets - going for the same hunch of others with goals in tonight's game.


Andraz Sporar
Middlesbrough 3-2
First Goal Scorer £2.50 @ 80/1
QPR v Middlesbrough.

Isaiah Jones
6/1
Anytime Goalscorer £2.50 @ 6/1
QPR v Middlesbrough

Dael Fry
28/1
Anytime Goalscorer £1.00 @ 28/1
QPR v Middlesbrough


Folarin Balogun
Last Goal Scorer £1.00 @ 13/2
QPR v Middlesbrough

I won't jink Gingers bet by putting out on Matt Crooks - I was tempted


CMON BORO!!!
Watmore starts !
Should be 2-0 up here - fairly bad misses them  - i hope we don't fuck this up here after missing them 2 chances. Got them on the back foot CMON BORO!!!
Fucking shit goal to concede.
Always the same. Squander really good chances then concede. Same at Blackburn. Basically our strikers are no good.
good goal but yes a good keeper would have got that...IMO
Fuck me....suddenly we are 10th !!!!
Frys Turkish Delight !


We dont deserve to be behind
Perhaps Fry should play up front.
we are the better team out of the 2 but the draw is ok for us as the away team and Fry has come up with the bacon for me on the betting front and not just the equalizer about time as well monkey. CMON BORO. all to play for
We need a decent keeper too. FFS.
you only hope we can get something out of this game.... its all on Lumley's toes now after that fuck up......someone hopefully bails him out
We all know that Lumley makes huge errors. He did at Old Trafford but got away with it. I cannot understand why he hadnt been replaced.
Some game this !


Isaiah Jones is on fire !
i tell you what i had my doubts about him but I've got to say  Isaiah Jones is a magician when on the ball .CMON BORO !!!
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:02:03 PM
We all know that Lumley makes huge errors. He did at Old Trafford but got away with it. I cannot understand why he hadnt been replaced.


you are right... the issue is good keepers for today's game are a rare breed, pricey and, now need to play a bit from the back. that's a lot to look for on the cheap. A good keeper these days is like trying to find a cheap goal-scoring striker.
10 left ----dont lose the points now 1 or 3....---CMON BORO !!!
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:55:44 PM
Thinking outside the box with my bets - going for the same hunch of others with goals in tonight's game.


Andraz Sporar
Middlesbrough 3-2
First Goal Scorer £2.50 @ 80/1
QPR v Middlesbrough.

Isaiah Jones
6/1
Anytime Goalscorer £2.50 @ 6/1
QPR v Middlesbrough

Dael Fry
28/1
Anytime Goalscorer £1.00 @ 28/1
QPR v Middlesbrough


Folarin Balogun
Last Goal Scorer £1.00 @ 13/2
QPR v Middlesbrough

I won't jink Gingers bet by putting out on Matt Crooks - I was tempted


CMON BORO!!!




Good arrows, shame you only put a pound on you big baby   mcl
Whats all the extra time for?

Boro have had 18 shots apparently, dont think Ive ever seen them have that many, even when we humped city 8-1
Battered them in that 2nd half.

Good performance
Excellent performance. Unlucky not to get all the points.
Always loved seeing Albert Adomah score for Boro
Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:41:53 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:55:44 PM
Thinking outside the box with my bets - going for the same hunch of others with goals in tonight's game.


Andraz Sporar
Middlesbrough 3-2
First Goal Scorer £2.50 @ 80/1
QPR v Middlesbrough.

Isaiah Jones
6/1
Anytime Goalscorer £2.50 @ 6/1
QPR v Middlesbrough

Dael Fry
28/1
Anytime Goalscorer £1.00 @ 28/1
QPR v Middlesbrough


Folarin Balogun
Last Goal Scorer £1.00 @ 13/2
QPR v Middlesbrough

I won't jink Gingers bet by putting out on Matt Crooks - I was tempted


CMON BORO!!!




Good arrows, shame you only put a pound on you big baby   mcl


monkey

No cereals for me tomorrow - Full English with a cup of tea please ..UTB
