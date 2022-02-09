Ben G



QPR v Boro « on: Today at 02:11:17 PM » Id settle for a draw but I think theres goals in this one.



Its on PPV for £10



Itchy_ring

Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:57:44 PM » Seem to remember them hitting 6 back in the 80s against us. Was going to say I'd take the draw but let's be positive 2-0 to the might reds

headset

Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:16:43 PM »



A big game as well - back to the bread n butter of the league. After our cup win.



I'm with Wilder it's about being in the mix with 10 games to go - so we ain't in must-win land yet unless you still have eyes on the top 2. A point or more tonight would set us up nicely for what I think will be a cracker on Saturday against Derby. Which neither will want to lose on many accounts Yes available to all tonight.A big game as well - back to the bread n butter of the league. After our cup win.I'm with Wilder it's about being in the mix with 10 games to go - so we ain't in must-win land yet unless you still have eyes on the top 2. A point or more tonight would set us up nicely for what I think will be a cracker on Saturday against Derby. Which neither will want to lose on many accounts Logged

Bill Buxton

Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:24:29 PM » QPR are a very good team and really difficult to beat on their own ground. I seem to recall that we never do well at Loftus Road. I would settle for a draw.

Snoozy

Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:39:18 PM » Win tonight and we could have one eye on top two otherwise its playoffs

headset

Posts: 4 939 Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:55:44 PM » Thinking outside the box with my bets - going for the same hunch of others with goals in tonight's game.





Andraz Sporar

Middlesbrough 3-2

First Goal Scorer £2.50 @ 80/1

QPR v Middlesbrough.



Isaiah Jones

6/1

Anytime Goalscorer £2.50 @ 6/1

QPR v Middlesbrough



Dael Fry

28/1

Anytime Goalscorer £1.00 @ 28/1

QPR v Middlesbrough





Folarin Balogun

Last Goal Scorer £1.00 @ 13/2

QPR v Middlesbrough



I won't jink Gingers bet by putting out on Matt Crooks - I was tempted





CMON BORO!!!





headset

Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:55:13 PM » Should be 2-0 up here - fairly bad misses them - i hope we don't fuck this up here after missing them 2 chances. Got them on the back foot CMON BORO!!!

Bill Buxton

Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:18:18 PM » Always the same. Squander really good chances then concede. Same at Blackburn. Basically our strikers are no good.

headset

Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:18:28 PM » good goal but yes a good keeper would have got that...IMO

headset

Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #15 on: Today at 09:38:07 PM » . CMON BORO. all to play for we are the better team out of the 2 but the draw is ok for us as the away team and Fry has come up with the bacon for me on the betting front and not just the equalizer about time as well. CMON BORO. all to play for

headset

Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #17 on: Today at 09:54:25 PM » you only hope we can get something out of this game.... its all on Lumley's toes now after that fuck up......someone hopefully bails him out

Bill Buxton

Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #18 on: Today at 10:02:03 PM » We all know that Lumley makes huge errors. He did at Old Trafford but got away with it. I cannot understand why he hadnt been replaced.

headset

Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #20 on: Today at 10:06:03 PM » i tell you what i had my doubts about him but I've got to say Isaiah Jones is a magician when on the ball .CMON BORO !!!

headset

Posts: 4 939 Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #21 on: Today at 10:24:01 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:02:03 PM We all know that Lumley makes huge errors. He did at Old Trafford but got away with it. I cannot understand why he hadnt been replaced.





you are right... the issue is good keepers for today's game are a rare breed, pricey and, now need to play a bit from the back. that's a lot to look for on the cheap. A good keeper these days is like trying to find a cheap goal-scoring striker.

you are right... the issue is good keepers for today's game are a rare breed, pricey and, now need to play a bit from the back. that's a lot to look for on the cheap. A good keeper these days is like trying to find a cheap goal-scoring striker. Logged

headset

Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #22 on: Today at 10:27:19 PM » 10 left ----dont lose the points now 1 or 3....---CMON BORO !!!

calamity

Good arrows, shame you only put a pound on you big baby Good arrows, shame you only put a pound on you big baby Logged

calamity

Posts: 8 482Crabamity Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #24 on: Today at 10:43:52 PM » Whats all the extra time for?



Boro have had 18 shots apparently, dont think Ive ever seen them have that many, even when we humped city 8-1 Logged

Robbso

Re: QPR v Boro « Reply #26 on: Today at 10:45:19 PM » Excellent performance. Unlucky not to get all the points.