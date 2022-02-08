headset

two of Chelsea FCs coaches treated young black footballers like dogs



I have to say whilst I don't condone racism the cock jib did have me laughing.



one of them said about a black lad





if his heart was as big as his cock, he would be a great player who ran more'.



Graeme Rix is not exactly a model human being - those verbally abused got a 6 figure payoff from Chelsea.





