Author Topic: two of Chelsea FCs coaches treated young black footballers like dogs  (Read 72 times)
naughty goings-on at Chelsea. Towards black players in the 80s and 90s.

I have to say whilst I don't condone racism the cock jib did have me laughing.

one of them said about a black lad


if his heart was as big as his cock, he would be a great player who ran more'. monkey

Graeme Rix is not exactly a model human being - those verbally abused got a 6 figure payoff from Chelsea.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10488589/Details-emerge-racist-abuse-allegedly-doled-Chelsea-coaches-settlement.html#comments
Wasnt Rox a pedo? Cunt scored a cracker here to win an FA cup tie in the 70s (I think)
Rix got done for the same thing as Adam Johnson a good few years before.  Was a quality player at Arsenal.
