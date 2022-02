while public suffers sky-high fuel bills amid the cost-of-living crisis.Definitely not right and I agree with the article they should be hit with a windfall tax.Have governments got the balls to take on the big boys of the energy and money world?You would hope so. when you see the price increases coming our way.

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 480



Crabamity





Posts: 8 480Crabamity Re: BP & SHELL POST BILLION POUNDS PROFITS & gains « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:43:29 PM » Quote from: headset on Today at 04:15:26 PM



Definitely not right and I agree with the article they should be hit with a windfall tax.



Have governments got the balls to take on the big boys of the energy and money world?





You would hope so. when you see the price increases coming our way.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10488443/BP-swings-highest-annual-profit-eight-years.html#comments







while public suffers sky-high fuel bills amid the cost-of-living crisis.Definitely not right and I agree with the article they should be hit with a windfall tax.Have governments got the balls to take on the big boys of the energy and money world?You would hope so. when you see the price increases coming our way.

Lazy to blame the oil companies. In Norway they produce 100% from renewables and the price is dafter than the UK. As usual there are many people involved in the energy supply chain who are milking the tits off this. It has to stop. Not absolving oil companies here either. Lazy to blame the oil companies. In Norway they produce 100% from renewables and the price is dafter than the UK. As usual there are many people involved in the energy supply chain who are milking the tits off this. It has to stop. Not absolving oil companies here either. Logged