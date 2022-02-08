Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 08, 2022, 04:16:46 PM
Topic: Appetite-suppressing injections could be available to millions of Britons
headset on: Today at 04:07:45 PM
might soon be available to help the morbidly obese lose weight.

In the hope, it helps out the NHS long term.

Now I don't mind such a thing to help out those who struggle through health reasons putting on weight.




Not so much for those who can't but eat rubbish and, are a tad lazy when it comes to exercise.

It cant be easy shifting the pounds but like with smoking where the is a will the is away.

Anyhow it could be a game-changer for any big lads or lasses out there regardless of what I think about NHS freebies.

The jab is coming you chunky lot.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10488557/Game-changer-weight-loss-jab-prescribed-NHS-morbidly-obese.html#comments
Winston
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:15:05 PM
Did you know theyve found the Gene that is linked to obesity?





















She works at Greggs  mcl
