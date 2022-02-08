might soon be available to help the morbidly obese lose weight.
In the hope, it helps out the NHS long term.
Now I don't mind such a thing to help out those who struggle through health reasons putting on weight.
Not so much for those who can't but eat rubbish and, are a tad lazy when it comes to exercise.
It cant be easy shifting the pounds but like with smoking where the is a will the is away.
Anyhow it could be a game-changer for any big lads or lasses out there regardless of what I think about NHS freebies.
The jab is coming you chunky lot.https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10488557/Game-changer-weight-loss-jab-prescribed-NHS-morbidly-obese.html#comments