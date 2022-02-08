headset

Appetite-suppressing injections could be available to millions of Britons



In the hope, it helps out the NHS long term.



Now I don't mind such a thing to help out those who struggle through health reasons putting on weight.









Not so much for those who can't but eat rubbish and, are a tad lazy when it comes to exercise.



It cant be easy shifting the pounds but like with smoking where the is a will the is away.



Anyhow it could be a game-changer for any big lads or lasses out there regardless of what I think about NHS freebies.



The jab is coming you chunky lot.







