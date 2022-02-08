Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 14, 2022
Author Topic: Cat Kicking Zouma  (Read 477 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 669


February 08, 2022, 02:56:03 PM
No good dirty fucker, booting and tormenting an animal, especially with his kid there.  If I was a Hammer I'd be very disappointed to see him anywhere near the team again  :wanker:
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 669


February 09, 2022, 10:50:53 AM
Can't believe Moyes had him in the team last night, heard themsay on Talksport that there were WHU supporters cheering him  :wanker:
lifelongfaninexile
Posts: 326


February 09, 2022, 01:34:41 PM
Moyes will pay for this as well as Zouma in the long run.
Sponsors already pulling deals.
Serious lack of judgement from Moyes,
Puts winning a match ahead of basic morals.
headset
Posts: 5 004


February 11, 2022, 08:59:34 AM
It looks like his wages have caused a stir amongst the rest of the players.

I don't think they will bomb him out the club but that as others have said will be down to sponsors.


Money talks in all walks of life, but seems to matter even more in the football world.


That said despite West Hams's troubles over this matter - i think if they beat Leicester on Sunday - Brendon Rodgers will get the sack that's my prediction anyhow. Mad I know but that's today's football world for you



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10499949/West-Ham-MUTINY-Stars-demand-pay-rises-cat-kicker-Kurt-Zouma-revealed-clubs-earner.html
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 633



February 12, 2022, 11:15:21 AM
Am I the only person not that excited about this. Makes me laugh on facebook that people who advocate turning gunboats on people trying to cross the English Chamnel are the ones most upset about someone kicking his cat.
calamity
Posts: 8 488

Crabamity


February 12, 2022, 05:07:16 PM
Common knowledge that a surprising number of people display more empathy for animals, domestic or otherwise, than fellow humans.

Public opinion might be different if the channel migrants were genuine asylum seekers, but that isnt the impression given, rightly or wrongly.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 633



February 12, 2022, 07:38:49 PM
Some cats like being drop kicked across the kitchen. I know mine does.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 669


Yesterday at 12:21:43 PM
Whether its right or wrong animals, particularly domestic pets, are seen as completely at the mercy of humans, same as children, where as adults are perceived to be able to have some influence on their circumstances in a lot of situations such as getting in a boat to head across the channel.
Bernie
Posts: 7 471


Today at 12:30:26 AM
Cant believe they have signed the twat up to advertise chocolate ffs

Have a break, have a Kick Kat.
headset
Posts: 5 004


Today at 08:17:07 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:30:26 AM
Cant believe they have signed the twat up to advertise chocolate ffs

Have a break, have a Kick Kat.


Fucking hell - that's first one I've actually heard - i was expecting them to come out soon or later
Bernie
Posts: 7 471


Today at 08:38:41 PM
The twat has been asked to star in a reworked panto now - boots in puss
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 465

Infant Herpes


Today at 09:17:43 PM
When I saw the headlines about a massive boot hurting a pussy, I feared the worst and assumed a Clare Balding dominatrix sex tape had leaked.
