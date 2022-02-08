Itchy_ring

Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 661 Cat Kicking Zouma « on: February 08, 2022, 02:56:03 PM » No good dirty fucker, booting and tormenting an animal, especially with his kid there. If I was a Hammer I'd be very disappointed to see him anywhere near the team again

Itchy_ring

Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 661 Re: Cat Kicking Zouma « Reply #1 on: February 09, 2022, 10:50:53 AM » Can't believe Moyes had him in the team last night, heard themsay on Talksport that there were WHU supporters cheering him

lifelongfaninexile

lifelongfaninexile

Posts: 326 Re: Cat Kicking Zouma « Reply #2 on: February 09, 2022, 01:34:41 PM » Moyes will pay for this as well as Zouma in the long run.

Sponsors already pulling deals.

Serious lack of judgement from Moyes,

Puts winning a match ahead of basic morals.

headset

headset

Posts: 4 995 Re: Cat Kicking Zouma « Reply #3 on: February 11, 2022, 08:59:34 AM »



It looks like his wages have caused a stir amongst the rest of the players.I don't think they will bomb him out the club but that as others have said will be down to sponsors.Money talks in all walks of life, but seems to matter even more in the football world.That said despite West Hams's troubles over this matter - i think if they beat Leicester on Sunday - Brendon Rodgers will get the sack that's my prediction anyhow. Mad I know but that's today's football world for you

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10499949/West-Ham-MUTINY-Stars-demand-pay-rises-cat-kicker-Kurt-Zouma-revealed-clubs-earner.html

MF(c) DOOM

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 633 Re: Cat Kicking Zouma « Reply #4 on: February 12, 2022, 11:15:21 AM » Am I the only person not that excited about this. Makes me laugh on facebook that people who advocate turning gunboats on people trying to cross the English Chamnel are the ones most upset about someone kicking his cat.

calamity

calamity

Posts: 8 488 Re: Cat Kicking Zouma « Reply #5 on: February 12, 2022, 05:07:16 PM » Common knowledge that a surprising number of people display more empathy for animals, domestic or otherwise, than fellow humans.



Public opinion might be different if the channel migrants were genuine asylum seekers, but that isnt the impression given, rightly or wrongly.

Itchy_ring

Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 661 Re: Cat Kicking Zouma « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:21:43 PM » Whether its right or wrong animals, particularly domestic pets, are seen as completely at the mercy of humans, same as children, where as adults are perceived to be able to have some influence on their circumstances in a lot of situations such as getting in a boat to head across the channel.