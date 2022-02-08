No good dirty fucker, booting and tormenting an animal, especially with his kid there. If I was a Hammer I'd be very disappointed to see him anywhere near the team again

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 982





Posts: 4 982 Re: Cat Kicking Zouma « Reply #3 on: February 11, 2022, 08:59:34 AM »



I don't think they will bomb him out the club but that as others have said will be down to sponsors.





Money talks in all walks of life, but seems to matter even more in the football world.





That said despite West Hams's troubles over this matter - i think if they beat Leicester on Sunday - Brendon Rodgers will get the sack that's my prediction anyhow. Mad I know but that's today's football world for you







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10499949/West-Ham-MUTINY-Stars-demand-pay-rises-cat-kicker-Kurt-Zouma-revealed-clubs-earner.html











It looks like his wages have caused a stir amongst the rest of the players.I don't think they will bomb him out the club but that as others have said will be down to sponsors.Money talks in all walks of life, but seems to matter even more in the football world.That said despite West Hams's troubles over this matter - i think if they beat Leicester on Sunday - Brendon Rodgers will get the sack that's my prediction anyhow. Mad I know but that's today's football world for you Logged