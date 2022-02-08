No good dirty fucker, booting and tormenting an animal, especially with his kid there. If I was a Hammer I'd be very disappointed to see him anywhere near the team again

Can't believe Moyes had him in the team last night, heard themsay on Talksport that there were WHU supporters cheering him

Moyes will pay for this as well as Zouma in the long run. Sponsors already pulling deals. Serious lack of judgement from Moyes, Puts winning a match ahead of basic morals.