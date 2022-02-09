Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Cat Kicking Zouma
Yesterday at 02:56:03 PM
No good dirty fucker, booting and tormenting an animal, especially with his kid there.  If I was a Hammer I'd be very disappointed to see him anywhere near the team again  :wanker:
Today at 10:50:53 AM
Can't believe Moyes had him in the team last night, heard themsay on Talksport that there were WHU supporters cheering him  :wanker:
Today at 01:34:41 PM
Moyes will pay for this as well as Zouma in the long run.
Sponsors already pulling deals.
Serious lack of judgement from Moyes,
Puts winning a match ahead of basic morals.
