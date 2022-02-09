Welcome,
February 09, 2022, 12:56:05 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cat Kicking Zouma
Author
Topic: Cat Kicking Zouma
Itchy_ring
Cat Kicking Zouma
Yesterday
at 02:56:03 PM »
No good dirty fucker, booting and tormenting an animal, especially with his kid there. If I was a Hammer I'd be very disappointed to see him anywhere near the team again
Itchy_ring
Re: Cat Kicking Zouma
Today
at 10:50:53 AM »
Can't believe Moyes had him in the team last night, heard themsay on Talksport that there were WHU supporters cheering him
