Jacob Rees Mogg « on: Today at 02:47:46 PM » According to news reports he has been appointed Oxymoron Minister!

Re: Jacob Rees Mogg « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:50:55 PM » He loved Boriss jibe at Starmer, look at his face when its played next.

Re: Jacob Rees Mogg « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:59:06 PM » While they are not exactly the best, I don't mind most of the Tory front bench and if you look at their shadows in Labour they're hardly the brightest either but HTF Jacob R-M has got into the cabinet and stayed there is beyond me, thick and biggoted posh boy but then I guess you have to look at his boss

Ive just seen the news



You mean his official title is the new minister for brexit opportunities

Ive just seen the news

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60305006

Thick is he?



Set up a hedge fund that made millions, got himself elected, got himself into the cabinet.

Thick is he?

Set up a hedge fund that made millions, got himself elected, got himself into the cabinet.

How do your work achievements compare?

Hardly self made is Jacob, is he? Jacobs dad was William Rees Mogg a Tory MP who is probably best remembered by the public for his comments when Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull were arrested in 1967

"Got himself" No, used Daddy's name and money to open doors, closed to most of us, then proceeded to feather his own nest for the benefit of no one but his demonic brood!



"Got himself" No, used Daddy's name and money to open doors, closed to most of us, then proceeded to feather his own nest for the benefit of no one but his demonic brood!

Me? 4 decades in technical theatre the furtherance of which owed nothing to my Father's meagre influence from his amdram G&S days at the Little Theatre! Worked on many top shows around the country, in the West End and on the high seas. Also Trade Unionist who helped countless people with pay and conditions, and Health and Safety! Unlike JRM and many of his Tory chums, managed all that without being a total cunt!

So nowt compared to JRM then. That's for clearing that up

Posts: 17 448 Re: Jacob Rees Mogg « Reply #9 on: Today at 05:11:39 PM » I was thinking about the Great Man just this morning. His behavior strikes me as being a Westminster/Eton/Oxford (yes, those were his schools) bet, made over a drink in either a London club, or as far back as university. The bet was to get into Parliament in a rock steady seat (thanks, dad), and then to take the piss in the most brazen way possible, acting like a twat from his wardrobe upwards, to get under the skin of oiks. The bet may be how long he could possibly act like this.



No-one could act like this as themselves FFS.



PS, Bernie, there is far more to life achievement than just money, but you must know that. Logged