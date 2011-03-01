While they are not exactly the best, I don't mind most of the Tory front bench and if you look at their shadows in Labour they're hardly the brightest either but HTF Jacob R-M has got into the cabinet and stayed there is beyond me, thick and biggoted posh boy but then I guess you have to look at his boss
Thick is he?
Set up a hedge fund that made millions, got himself elected, got himself into the cabinet.
How do your work achievements compare?
"Got himself" No, used Daddy's name and money to open doors, closed to most of us, then proceeded to feather his own nest for the benefit of no one but his demonic brood!
Me? 4 decades in technical theatre the furtherance of which owed nothing to my Father's meagre influence from his amdram G&S days at the Little Theatre! Worked on many top shows around the country, in the West End and on the high seas. Also Trade Unionist who helped countless people with pay and conditions, and Health and Safety! Unlike JRM and many of his Tory chums, managed all that without being a total cunt!