February 08, 2022, 08:15:44 PM
Author Topic: Jacob Rees Mogg  (Read 174 times)
Squarewheelbike
« on: Today at 02:47:46 PM »
According to news reports he has been appointed Oxymoron Minister!
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:50:55 PM »
He loved Boriss jibe at Starmer, look at his face when its played next.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:59:06 PM »
While they are not exactly the best, I don't mind most of the Tory front bench and if you look at their shadows in Labour they're hardly the brightest either but HTF Jacob R-M has got into the cabinet and stayed there is beyond me, thick and biggoted posh boy but then I guess you have to look at his boss  lost
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:30:39 PM »
You mean his official title is the new minister for brexit opportunities  mcl

Ive just seen the news

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60305006
Bernie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:33:20 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:59:06 PM
While they are not exactly the best, I don't mind most of the Tory front bench and if you look at their shadows in Labour they're hardly the brightest either but HTF Jacob R-M has got into the cabinet and stayed there is beyond me, thick and biggoted posh boy but then I guess you have to look at his boss  lost

Thick is he?

Set up a hedge fund that made millions, got himself elected, got himself into the cabinet.
How do your work achievements compare?
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:44:09 PM »
Jacobs dad was William Rees Mogg a Tory MP who is probably best remembered by the public for his comments when Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull were arrested in 1967

Hardly self made is Jacob, is he?  mcl
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:48:40 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 02:50:55 PM
He loved Boriss jibe at Starmer, look at his face when its played next.

monkey

I have to say his reaction had me in stitches - the cunt on that occasion
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:43:19 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 03:33:20 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:59:06 PM
While they are not exactly the best, I don't mind most of the Tory front bench and if you look at their shadows in Labour they're hardly the brightest either but HTF Jacob R-M has got into the cabinet and stayed there is beyond me, thick and biggoted posh boy but then I guess you have to look at his boss  lost

Thick is he?

Set up a hedge fund that made millions, got himself elected, got himself into the cabinet.
How do your work achievements compare?

"Got himself" No, used Daddy's name and money to open doors, closed to most of us, then proceeded to feather his own nest for the benefit of no one but his demonic brood!

Me? 4 decades in technical theatre the furtherance of which owed nothing to my Father's meagre influence from his amdram G&S days at the Little Theatre! Worked on many top shows around the country, in the West End and on the high seas. Also Trade Unionist who helped countless people with pay and conditions, and Health and Safety! Unlike JRM and many of his Tory chums, managed all that without being a total cunt!
Bernie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:49:22 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:43:19 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 03:33:20 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:59:06 PM
While they are not exactly the best, I don't mind most of the Tory front bench and if you look at their shadows in Labour they're hardly the brightest either but HTF Jacob R-M has got into the cabinet and stayed there is beyond me, thick and biggoted posh boy but then I guess you have to look at his boss  lost

Thick is he?

Set up a hedge fund that made millions, got himself elected, got himself into the cabinet.
How do your work achievements compare?

"Got himself" No, used Daddy's name and money to open doors, closed to most of us, then proceeded to feather his own nest for the benefit of no one but his demonic brood!

Me? 4 decades in technical theatre the furtherance of which owed nothing to my Father's meagre influence from his amdram G&S days at the Little Theatre! Worked on many top shows around the country, in the West End and on the high seas. Also Trade Unionist who helped countless people with pay and conditions, and Health and Safety! Unlike JRM and many of his Tory chums, managed all that without being a total cunt!

So nowt compared to JRM then. That's for clearing that up  :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:11:39 PM »
I was thinking about the Great Man just this morning. His behavior strikes me as being a Westminster/Eton/Oxford (yes, those were his schools) bet, made over a drink in either a London club, or as far back as university. The bet was to get into Parliament in a rock steady seat (thanks, dad), and then to take the piss in the most brazen way possible, acting like a twat from his wardrobe upwards, to get under the skin of oiks. The bet may be how long he could possibly act like this.

No-one could act like this as themselves FFS.

PS, Bernie, there is far more to life achievement than just money, but you must know that.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:06:30 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 03:33:20 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:59:06 PM
While they are not exactly the best, I don't mind most of the Tory front bench and if you look at their shadows in Labour they're hardly the brightest either but HTF Jacob R-M has got into the cabinet and stayed there is beyond me, thick and biggoted posh boy but then I guess you have to look at his boss  lost

Thick is he?

Set up a hedge fund that made millions, got himself elected, got himself into the cabinet.
How do your work achievements compare?

SWB beat me to it.  I'd be shocked if he was anything out of the ordinary if he hadn't had his education and money behind him. 
Robbso
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:32:38 PM »
Walter the softy fucking clip of him.
