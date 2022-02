Squarewheelbike

Jacob Rees Mogg
According to news reports he has been appointed Oxymoron Minister!

Re: Jacob Rees Mogg
He loved Borisís jibe at Starmer, look at his face when itís played next.

Re: Jacob Rees Mogg
While they are not exactly the best, I don't mind most of the Tory front bench and if you look at their shadows in Labour they're hardly the brightest either but HTF Jacob R-M has got into the cabinet and stayed there is beyond me, thick and biggoted posh boy but then I guess you have to look at his boss

Re: Jacob Rees Mogg



Iíve just seen the news



You mean his official title is the new Ďminister for brexit opportunitiesí
Iíve just seen the news
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60305006

Re: Jacob Rees Mogg
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:59:06 PM

While they are not exactly the best, I don't mind most of the Tory front bench and if you look at their shadows in Labour they're hardly the brightest either but HTF Jacob R-M has got into the cabinet and stayed there is beyond me, thick and biggoted posh boy but then I guess you have to look at his boss

Thick is he?



Set up a hedge fund that made millions, got himself elected, got himself into the cabinet.

Thick is he?
Set up a hedge fund that made millions, got himself elected, got himself into the cabinet.
How do your work achievements compare?