calamity
This government, prime minister (no caps) and his spew making cohorts needs to have a fucking massive look at themselves. Its ok to be a Tory, but to maintain support of this front bench? Have a word with yourself.
One, just now, said that the Starmer incident yesterday had absolutely no link with Johnsons disgraceful lies last week
Is this a view the right on here support? For fucks sake. As a child of the 70s and 80s Im close to saying bring back Thatcher.
For that matter, as this is mainly a Tory or anti-Labour board, do those members support Johnson, or do they think someone else must become PM of our great country?
Cue Headsets I dont have any politics either way whilst quoting The Mail, Express and Mein Kampf
Agreed Bob.
I have never been a Tory, but I can grudgingly recognise that in some areas the party is good for the country, Houchen for example is trying to do something positive for our area, so credit where credit is due.
I do feel what you said about supporting the party and not the front bench can be said the same about Labour though, ever since they lost the better Milliband they have been in the doldrums and the lack of talent in the main positions is appalling. They should be wiping the floor with the Tories right now, but in reality they manage to look worse.
Politics in the UK is shit.
Robbso
The subject here is do you support Johnson in using Parliamentary Privilege to state that Starmer was responsible Re. Savile.
Whatever, the thread does prove that many will support not just the party, bit its leader, whatever he or she does.
The parallel with USA is disappointing to say the least. Snippet interviews with Trump supporters reporting the stolen line, when not one single legal challenge has been upheld
Just like here in the UK, my view is that the indefensible is defended; dont forget, party central is in the long grass, as planned. Pity not many here say, as I would if this were a Labour caper, that Boris is embarrassing his Great Office and this great country and absolutely demand he was replaced by a better man or woman.
Couldnt agree more, I couldnt and wouldnt vote for Corbyn. I very much doubt Id vote for Starmer, he refused to acknowledge the brexit vote, and hes shit.
Robbso
I think it perfectly reasonable to point out that Starmer was the Head of the CPC when Savile was being investigated.What other issues were also not pursued?I think it warrants an investigation.
Starmer ordered one
Ordered who? With what outcome? Sounds a bit like Sir Kneelalot was marking his own homework.
He did indeed apologise on behalf of the CPS after he ordered an enquiry into why police and a CPS lawyer failed to prosecute after 4 women made claims then refused to give evidence.
The review of the police investigation and CPS decision.
In January 2013, after Saviles death and when his abuse had been revealed, an investigation into whether the CPS had been right not to charge Savile in 2009 was published by Alison Levitt QC. She was asked to investigate this by Mr Starmer.
He was not directly involved in the original claims even though he was in charge of CPS.
I posted that the other day, I cant be arsed re typing
