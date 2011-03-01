Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

« on: Today at 09:21:31 AM »



One, just now, said that the Starmer incident yesterday had absolutely no link with Johnsons disgraceful lies last week Is this a view the right on here support? For fucks sake. As a child of the 70s and 80s Im close to saying bring back Thatcher.



For that matter, as this is mainly a Tory or anti-Labour board, do those members support Johnson, or do they think someone else must become PM of our great country?



This government, prime minister (no caps) and his spew making cohorts needs to have a fucking massive look at themselves. Its ok to be a Tory, but to maintain support of this front bench? Have a word with yourself.One, just now, said that the Starmer incident yesterday had absolutely no link with Johnsons disgraceful lies last weekIs this a view the right on here support? For fucks sake. As a child of the 70s and 80s Im close to saying bring back Thatcher.For that matter, as this is mainly a Tory or anti-Labour board, do those members support Johnson, or do they think someone else must become PM of our great country?Cue Headsets I dont have any politics either way whilst quoting The Mail, Express and Mein Kampf

Re: Anyone who supports « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:58:23 AM »
headset



for the record I've nothing against Labour supporters - it doesn't mean i have to vote for them as a party





don't blame us or me for voting him in - blame the silly cunts that supported and, rolled out Jeremy Corbyn & Co as an opponent.



Whilst I don't condone some of Boris Johnson's actions/words of late - I would vote him in again if Labour rolled out Jezza and, his mob again.





for the record I've nothing against Labour supporters - it doesn't mean i have to vote for them as a partydon't blame us or me for voting him in - blame the silly cunts that supported and, rolled out Jeremy Corbyn & Co as an opponent.Whilst I don't condone some of Boris Johnson's actions/words of late - I would vote him in again if Labour rolled out Jezza and, his mob again.Starmer as things stand does not appeal to me - I don't know any of their policies as yet - so you might say I am on the fence.

Re: Anyone who supports « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:19:34 AM »
calamity



Agreed Bob.



I have never been a Tory, but I can grudgingly recognise that in some areas the party is good for the country, Houchen for example is trying to do something positive for our area, so credit where credit is due.



I do feel what you said about supporting the party and not the front bench can be said the same about Labour though, ever since they lost the better Milliband they have been in the doldrums and the lack of talent in the main positions is appalling. They should be wiping the floor with the Tories right now, but in reality they manage to look worse.



Agreed Bob.I have never been a Tory, but I can grudgingly recognise that in some areas the party is good for the country, Houchen for example is trying to do something positive for our area, so credit where credit is due.I do feel what you said about supporting the party and not the front bench can be said the same about Labour though, ever since they lost the better Milliband they have been in the doldrums and the lack of talent in the main positions is appalling. They should be wiping the floor with the Tories right now, but in reality they manage to look worse.Politics in the UK is shit.

Re: Anyone who supports « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:29:21 AM »
Rutters
Boris should have gone a while back however the mob were shouting lots of things including 'You've abandoned the working-class'

Re: Anyone who supports « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:34:49 AM »
Bernie
How predictable that The media and left would try to pin this on the Boris.



Where was the out cry when JRM and his son got the same treatment outside parliament? Or when Gove was targeted? How about when IDS was pelted in the street in Manchester? It was all fair game then wasnt it?



Seeing as piers Corbyn was amongst the hate mob, maybe the left need to be looking a little closer to home

Re: Anyone who supports « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:53:30 AM »
Bill Buxton
Starmer headed the DPP when Savile was being investigated,not to mention the reluctance to prosecute the grooming gangs. In my opinion Starmer didnt do his job properly. If his defence is that he didnt know about these things then he should have done.. By the way the loons outside Parliament are always there,and would have had a go at Starmer yesterday regardless.

Posts: 1 139 Re: Anyone who supports « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:10:23 AM » Bob defimately got selective memory. What also about forage getting g milkshake chucked on him, lefty scum pulling up recently moggy kids, that mouth of filth Angela raynor calling people scum. She sounds just the right person we want in govt running our country!



They are all as bad as each other , stabbi g each other in the back. They parties couldn't even agree to fund the NHS, that just sums up to me how far politics is poles apart. Logged