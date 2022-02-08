headset

Pep will be going nuts again seeing him in the papers glazy eyed... he will be up for sale soon



That said I was no angel at his age - so you feel for them (footy stars) or some of them in one sense. they can not do a thing without someone catching it on camera. Something I would struggle with.



All said again - I do think Grealish has either a drinking problem or he just goes way over the top and is unable to handle it.



I wouldn't bet against him becoming the next Paul Gascoigne gifted to fuck with a football, but cant say no to the drink. He needs to keep away from class A's if he can't turn his nose up at a drink or he will end up a full-blown addict if he ever started on that stuff -



The fact his teammates appear sober says he is a drinker all right



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10487383/Manchester-City-England-star-Jack-Grealish-turned-away-bar-drunk.html?ito=push-notif





