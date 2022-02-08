Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Jack Grealish caught on the hit and miss
a cracking player who has had and is having his troubles by the looks of things.

Pep will be going nuts again seeing him in the papers glazy eyed... he will be up for sale soon

That said I was no angel at his age - so you feel for them (footy stars) or some of them in one sense. they can not do a thing without someone catching it on camera. Something I would struggle with.

All said again - I do think Grealish has either a drinking problem or he just goes way over the top and is unable to handle it.

I wouldn't bet against him becoming the next Paul Gascoigne gifted to fuck with a football, but cant say no to the drink. He needs to keep away from class A's if he can't turn his nose up at a drink or he will end up a full-blown addict if he ever started on that stuff -

The fact his teammates appear sober says he is a drinker all right

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10487383/Manchester-City-England-star-Jack-Grealish-turned-away-bar-drunk.html?ito=push-notif
Good player,  vastly overrated
Goes to ground to easily and doesn't score goals.

And seems a prick
Yes, he does hit the deck a tad too easily - I think he is still a decent player.


Seeing him pissed up and, stood in his slippers tells me he is a party animal and it will catch up with him in the sport he plays. Pep will soon fuck him off.

Players are often viewed as bigger than the manager in a lot of cases which is a piss-take in itself from players but that's money and today's world for you - not when it comes to Pep though he is the big fish in football.


Tell the pampered fuckers off and they start crying and down tools until the gaffer is sacked. Quite comical really


The rest of us in the real world at work are told to pull ourselves together or we will be down the road and out of work.

Football and its players, not all I must add lack discipline - whilst in the same breath, they sit and, preach/ tell the rest of us how we should live and, act. Again Quite comical in some ways
Definitely seems to like a sesh, can't imagine his manager is over the moon as he's hardly set the world on fire since arriving.

Alternatively, he might just be a complete lightweight as be always seems to be the most messed up of his mates in these videos
Was always a great money move for him, and a fucking terrible decision from man City,
Especially when they new aguero was away and they needed a number 9.

Luckily it's worked out for them not needing one,  but it could of backfired remarkably
