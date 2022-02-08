Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
CLEMMIE MOODIE Met Police chief Cressida Dick needs to get her own house
In order before cleaning up No 10 and when you see some of the police figures on crime you can hardly disagree with her comments.

They (cops) seem to appear at the right places to gain publicty and, Good PR stuff doing silly dancers etc.

Its about time they got back to tough policing and stop all the box-ticking that goes on.

Unfortunately for the hardworking taxpayer - the cops are when not bent are governed by the 'woke' brigade- no wonder its lost its authority


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17577229/cressida-dick-met-police-clean-up-no10/
Even the CEO of McDonalds resigned when his relationship with an employee came to light.
